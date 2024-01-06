Local Obituaries

James “Skip’ Longenberger, 87, of Long Branch, New Jersey, passed away on January 3, 2024. He was born on April 17, 1936, in Long Branch. Skip was a good-hearted, generous, and kind individual with a heart of gold. He was known for his hardworking nature and his love for his family.

Skip is survived by his loving wife, Josephine Longenberger, his son James Longenberger, his daughter Dina Tellechea and her husband Julio, and his granddaughter Reanna Runge. Along with the two family dogs, Peppa and Karla. Skip was preceded in death by his mother, Anna Longenberger, and his father, Royce Longenberger.

Skip attended Long Branch High School, graduating in 1954. After completing his education, Skip served in the US Army as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division. He proudly served his country.

Following his military service, Skip dedicated himself to his career, owning and operating Skips Sports for 47 years. He was a respected member of the community and made a significant impact in the sports industry.

Skip was a devoted fan of oldies music and enjoyed listening to his granddaughter sing. He was also an avid supporter of the New York Yankees, New York Giants, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. His passion for sports was unwavering. He coached and umpired little league baseball.

Skip worshipped at Our Lady Star of the Sea.

The funeral services for Skip Longenberger will be held on Monday, January 8 from 4-7 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch. Funeral Tuesday 9:30 am at the funeral home followed by a 10:30 am Mass at Star of the Sea Church of Christ the King Parish in Long Branch. Interment will be at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport,

In memory of Skip, his family requests donations to be made to a charity of your choice in his honor.

Please join us in celebrating the life of Skip Longenberger. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

James George Jennings, Sr. 98, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Jersey Shore Rehab Eatontown, New Jersey.

Born in Long Branch where he lived most of his life. He served in the United States Army from 1944-1946 during World War II. He was stationed in Alaska and the Aleutian Island. James achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant. He received an Honorable Discharge. James made his living as a Printer he became the Proprietor and ‘The King’ of Jennings Press Printing Long Branch.

Surviving are his children, daughter Diane Orsita (Fred), Pleasant Hill, Missouri, son James G. Jennings Jr, Marathon, Florida, five grandchildren William (Chelsea) and Christopher Chasey, Jennifer (Tom) Calhoun, Nicholas and Sophia Jennings, and five great grandchildren Kadence, Joel, Hannah, Adelynn Calhoun and Austin Chasey and many nieces and nephews.

James was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Viola Jennings, three sisters Viola Acampa, Anna Gallinari, Marion Hampton; a brother Joseph Jennings and his former wives, mother of his children Pauline Julia Jennings, and L Alice Jennings.

Visitation will be held on Saturday January 6, 2024 from 11:00am-1:00pm with a service at 12:30 pm. Burial to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.

Franklin Peter Pfau, 83, of Long Branch, passed away Friday at Jersey Shore Rehab.

Frank, as he was known, was born and raised in Long Branch and was a graduate of Long Branch High School. After graduating high school, he worked at Circle Chevrolet, AT&T and then was hired as a driver for the Monmouth County Highway Department where he would stay for 34 years until retirement.

During his younger years, he was an avid fisherman and hunter; he had an interest in locomotive trains, was a lifelong member of the Oliver Byron Firehouse and a member and church volunteer at the Asbury United Methodist Church, both of Long Branch. He was a devoted son to his mother, Lillian Pfau, until her passing in the mid-70s especially, since his father, Charles Pfau, passed away in 1963.

Frank is predeceased by his brother, Charles F. Pfau, his sister, Lillian Magante, his Haldeman and Mockridge aunts and uncles, cousins, Sherry and Carol, and his long-time partner, Barbara Rogan.

Frank is survived by his sister-in-law, Loretta, Pfau, nephews, Charles Pfau, Peter Pfau and Mark Robe, and nieces, Sandra Robe, Debbie Pfau and Donna Pfau, as well as his cousins, Lisa Hall and Nancy Britton, and grandnieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity or local fire house in his name would be appreciated.

Judi L. Cook, 63, of Long Branch, passed away Thursday at Monmouth Medical Center.

Judi was born and raised in Long Branch, she graduated from Long Branch High School in 1978. Following high school, she would begin her career working at Monmouth Medical Center in their records department and would eventually move to Monmouth Hematology and Oncology as a secretary.

Judi would marry the love of her life, Alan, in October 1989 and would raise their children in Long Branch. Judi loved to dance, go to concerts, she enjoyed puzzles, Rod Stewart, Judge Judy and the Holidays.

Judi is predeceased by her mother Marie Steets; her stepmother Jeanie Thompson; her stepfather Louis Steets; and her brother-in-law Robert O’Hagan.

Judi is survived by her loving husband Alan Cook; her children Alex and Jack Cook; her father Roy Thompson; and her siblings Sharon O’Hagan, Debbie Thompson, Jackie Steets, Kelly Sheehan, and Kevin Steets.

A memorial gathering was held Friday, January 5, at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch, NJ 07740.

Anthony B. Torchia, 86, of Ocean Township passed away Thursday, December 28, at the Greenwood House in Ewing, NJ.

Anthony was born and raised in Long Branch and graduated from Long Branch Senior High School. He demonstrated his commitment to education and strong work ethic by working during the day and taking night classes. He graduated from Monmouth College with a Bachelor of Science degree and, throughout his career, completed numerous additional courses supporting his manufacturing engineering pursuits.

After college, Anthony began his working career at Bendix Aviation and continued his career moves, adapting to the ever-changing technical landscape. His latest employment ended a month prior to his passing, at Edmond Marks Technologies in Neptune. “Tony,” as he was known to co-workers and friends, was enthusiastic in describing both his work and his relationships at this site.

In 1960, Anthony married the love of his life, Barbara Jane Nelligan, and the two lived in the Monmouth County area. Anthony is predeceased by his wife Barbara and his parents, Carmela and Saverio Torchia. Anthony is survived by his sister Angela Deitch and her husband Norman, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Anthony enjoyed time golfing with friends and a favorite pastime as a member of the Central Jersey Rifle & Pistol Club. More recent experiences included membership in the Italian American Association of the Township of Ocean. He supported the IAATO’s Italian Festival each summer and enjoyed participating in their Monday evening dinners with friends.

Visitation was Friday, January 5, at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch, NJ 07740. A Mass of Chrisitan burial will be offered Saturday, January 6th at 10:30 AM at Holy Trinity Church, 408 Prospect Street, Long Branch. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: IAATO Scholarship Fund, 1110 Route 35 South, Ocean, NJ 07712. Attention: Charlie Chiarelli, Executive Secretary.

Gloria B Leach, age 98, of Oakhurst, NJ/Deerfield Beach, FL, died peacefully at home in NJ on Monday, January 1, 2024.

Gloria, the youngest of three children, was born in 1925 in Jersey City, NJ, to Clifford H Bermann and Christina Kirchner Bermann. Her father retired from the Jersey City Fire Department in 1943 and the family moved to Middletown, NJ. Gloria met her future husband, John Francis Leach, when he offered her a ride as she was walking home from church. He came in and had a drink with his future father-in-law, and the rest is history.

Gloria married John Francis Leach in 1944 at the age of 18. While John was in the Service (United States Coast Guard), they lived at her parents’ home. John was honorably discharged and on active duty until November 1945. Eventually they remodeled an asparagus barn on New Monmouth Road in Middletown and rented it for $35 per month. In 1945, they were gifted five acres from her parents to build a home on Oakwood Way in Middletown. There they raised five children and then moved to Allenhurst in 1962, and along came baby number six. Mom could often be heard saying “so glad I didn’t stop at five”. Another move took place in 1972, to Oakhurst NJ and their final NJ home, purchased in 1977, was another home in Oakhurst which John worked on in his spare time for ten years, ultimately moving in there in 1987. In addition to their “little house” in New Jersey, Gloria and John had a condominium in Florida which they purchased in 1987 and enjoyed the “snowbird” lifestyle.

In her teens, Gloria worked at Bell Labs in NJ (at the location now known as Joe Palaia Park). She also worked at a bank in NYC and often told the story of how on her first day they told her to go to the roof and get the airmail, and she innocently proceeded to the roof only to discover they were teasing her. While John worked in construction, in addition to doing an exemplary job of raising her children, Gloria ultimately received her real estate license in 1960, starting as a salesperson with Matthew J. Gill in Middletown. She excelled in her real estate career for over 30 years, ultimately retiring as the manager of the Deal, NJ, office of Merrill Lynch Realty.

Gloria was preceded in death by her husband John in 2001, her daughter Nancy M McDonough (Ocean, NJ), her son James P Leach (Ocean, NJ; Wolf Creek, MT) and her grandson James T Moore (Oakhurst, NJ). She is survived by daughters Barbara J Burdette (Orlando, FL) and Gloria Beth Dahrouge (Ocean, NJ), and sons John F Leach Jr (Wolf Creek, MT) and Clifford T Leach (Norcross, GA). She also leaves 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Gloria kept her mind and body strong right up to the end. She started each day on her iPad with a jigsaw puzzle, 7 Little Words, and Words with Friends with whichever family member felt up to the challenge. She ended each day watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, often shouting out the answer long before the contestant. She griped constantly about the large number of junk emails she had to delete on a daily basis. She regularly worked in the yard among her beautiful flowers and logged her 5,000 steps per day, rain or shine, through September, 2023. She was always up for a game (and some candy) of cards, Rummy Tiles, Qwirkle or Dominos with family or friends, usually keeping score and winning more than her fair share. She was on the board of her condo association in Florida for more years than we can remember, always looking out for everyone’s best interest and making sure they weren’t getting “ripped off”.

Whether you called her Mom, Grammy, GeeGee, Gloria, Glo, or Aunt Gloria, she was always there for you. As the family became more spread out geographically, she kept in touch by text (FaceTime was always an experience) and loved to receive pictures any time family members got together.

She was loved and respected by many. To her kids, she was affectionately known as “the general”. We have lost a huge part of our lives and a part of our hearts. She will be missed each and every day. We will cherish our memories in our hearts forever.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St Michael’s Roman Catholic Church, Long Branch, NJ, on Monday, January 22, 2024 at 10:30 AM. Gloria was a parishioner at St. Michael’s as well as St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Deerfield Beach, FL and volunteered her time at both. Her cremains will be buried with her husband’s remains at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 100 Chapel Hill Road, Middletown, Section 1, immediately following the Mass.

The family will welcome friends to share memories of Gloria at La Scarpetta Italian Grill, 167 Locust Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ. The room will be available beginning at 11:30 AM (lunch will be served), should you choose not to attend the burial ceremony.

Joan Gueci, was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey on October 15, 1933. She grew up in Warren Township and later moved to West Long Branch to raise her family. Joan passed away on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at the age of 90.

Joan was the youngest child of the late Frederick Dealaman and his wife May . She is survived by her son, Mark Gueci and his wife Carrie, and grandchildren Riley, Luke, and Caden. She is predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Joseph Gueci.

Joan obtained her Bachelor’s Degree at Michigan State and her nursing degree from the Ann May School of Nursing. She was head nurse at Marlboro Psychiatric Hospital, a registered nurse at Monmouth Medical Center, and Riverview Hospital. Joan was proud to devote her life to the care of others.

Joan will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed feeding the cardinals, visiting with family and neighbors, and playing mahjong with her friends.

In loving memory of Theresa Fisher, a remarkable woman whose warmth, kindness, and wisdom touched the lives of all who were fortunate enough to know her. Theresa Fisher exemplified strength, resilience, and determination throughout her 85-year journey.

Born February 21,1938 in the Bronx, Theresa was raised by parents, Rizzieri and Mary, alongside her brother Joseph. She married the love of her life, John R. Fisher, Sr. and they raised their 4 children, Lawrence, Palmyra, John R. and Todd in West Long Branch, NJ.

As a devoted mother, Theresa shaped the lives of her children with unwavering guidance and boundless affection. Her legacy extends beyond, as she embraced the role of a matriarch, showing unconditional love and support to her grandchildren. Theresa was a true beacon of wisdom and her life was a testament to her resilience, generosity, and unwavering commitment to her family.

Theresa Fisher was not only a loving family member but also a hard-working business woman, master communicator, and remained an ambitious entrepreneur, even in her final days. She started her career as program director for Monmouth Lanes Bowling Alley. In the 70’s she founded Travel Terry, bringing high rollers from the tri-state area and beyond into Atlantic City, where she also ran baseball shows with the likes of Pee Wee Reese and Mickey Mantle. She served as Head of Transportation and Customer Services at Garden State Park Racetrack, where her leadership revived the park. Theresa owned and operated Talking Heads I, Talking Heads II and Talking Nails in West Long Branch and co-founded and ran accounting for Fisher’s Construction and Fisher’s Repair.

Theresa found her passion in owning her racehorses. She spent many joyful days at the track cheering on Hong Kong Express, and was a compassionate horse owner. She was also an enthusiastic slots and cards player; Theresa, always loved to make things “a little bit more interesting”. She instilled this enthusiasm into all of her children and grandchildren.

Theresa’s compassion knew no bounds. She held dear all of her friendships. Among them, her close friendships with Ken Lenyon, Msgr. Bradley, Sophia Lynch, as well as her close relationships with her cousins brought her much joy.

Today, as we say goodbye to this extraordinary woman, we celebrate a life well-lived. Theresa Fisher leaves behind a legacy of love and wisdom that will continue in the hearts of her family and all those she touched. In our grief, let us also find solace in the beautiful memories she gifted us, keeping alive the spirit of a mother, grandmother, and truly special woman.

Theresa Fisher is reunited in eternity with her son Lawrence Fisher, her husband John R. Fisher, Sr., and her grandson, Tyler Napolitano.

She is survived by Brother: Joseph DeRosa, children: Palmyra Fisher, John R. Fisher, Jr. and his wife Anna Maria Fisher, and Todd Fisher. Grandchildren: Gerardo Voglino, Larry Fisher, Terrance Fisher, Allison Fisher, Danielle Fisher, Karliegh Fisher, Macie Fisher. Great-grandchild: Giovanni Vogilno.

Her funeral was held on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road in Oakhurst, Ocean Township and her mass was held at St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church in West End, Long Branch.

Joyce M. Farmer (a.k.a. Mussy), age 60, passed away on Monday, December 11, 2023, at the Jersey Shore University Hospital, in Neptune NJ. Joyce was born on March 13, 1963, in Long Branch, to the late Oscar Johnson and Mary Frances Watson-Farmer.

Joyce was a life-long resident of the Jersey Shore area, where she attended and graduated from the Long Branch school system. She worked many years for the State of New Jersey, at the Marlboro Psychiatric Hospital, the Woodbridge Development Center and recently retired from the Semon-Tov Bus Company, Neptune, NJ.

Joyce enjoyed shopping for fashionable attire, known for her culinary skills; cooking her much loved fried chicken, macaroni salad and stuffing, and enjoyed gatherings with her large family.

She was predeceased by her parents, Oscar Johnson and Mary Frances Watson-Farmer, and a brother, Brian R. Farmer.

She leaves to cherish her memory, one daughter, Patrice N. Reevey; (3) grandsons, Joel C. Perez, Aiden P. Perez and Cameron A. Perez, all of Long Branch, NJ; (4) sisters, Diane T. Farmer, Debra D. Reevey (Tyrone), Karen Y. Farmer, all of Long Branch and Cheryl L. Albert (Harold R.) of Fair Haven, NJ; (2) brothers, Edward L. Farmer of Jacksonville, FL and David O. Farmer of Long Branch, NJ, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Barry C. Bridge, of the Wanamassa section of Ocean Twp, passed away on January 2, 2024.

Born in 1938, Barry was the youngest child of Lewis and Ethel Bridge (both deceased). Raised in Magnolia NJ, he was predeceased by his two older siblings George and Jane (Wilkinson).

A graduate of Haddon Heights High School and Rutgers University, Barry was married to his wife Ingrid (nee Schneider) in 1964 until her passing in 2006. Together, they raised two daughters, Leslie (of Ocean Grove) and Jennifer (deceased, 2020), in Medford NJ. Approaching retirement, Barry and his wife adventurously relocated across the country to Kirkland, Washington for 9 wonderful years. Upon his wife’s passing he returned to his home state of NJ to be closer to his daughters.

In his early twenties, Barry served for 6 years in the Army National Guard, and worked briefly as a civilian manager in the US Army Electronics Division. He subsequently was employed with NJ Job Corps before entering into a long and fruitful 37-year career with the US Department of Labor. Barry was devoted to employment training and helping people get back on their feet.

A South Jersey product, Barry was fortunate to have lived long enough to see his beloved Philadelphia Eagles – a source of both joy and frustration for him – finally win a Superbowl.

Though cantankerous in his later years, Barry always had a soft heart, was socially-conscious, and was a dedicated advocate for those less fortunate. He donated regularly to causes such as local food banks and animal welfare organizations. In lieu of flowers, a donation to such a cause would be appreciated.

In accordance with Barry’s wishes, no services will be held.

Barbara Meyer Rutan– It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Barbara Meyer Rutan of Eatontown. A beloved Wife, Mom, Grandma, Aunt, and friend. Barbara departed this world on 12/31/2023 while sleeping, dreaming of family and the love that filled her life.

Barbara was born to John and Mae Meyer on May 5, 1944 in Jersey City, where she was raised. She graduated from nursing school and completed her educational journey with a Master’s degree from Seton Hall in 2001. Barbara’s infectious laughter and warm spirit touched everyone fortunate enough to know her. As a devoted wife, Barbara shared 43 yrs of unwavering love and companionship with Peter Rutan.

She is predeceased by her parents, brother, sister, her daughter, Cynthia Calabrese and her husband, Peter Rutan (12/14/23).

Barbara leaves behind a legacy of cherished memories for her children, Scott and wife Kimberli, Rachel and husband Russell and her Grandchildren: Anthony, Briana Kansis, Nicole, and Michael.

In her professional life, Barbara was a Registered Nurse, Assistant Executive Director of the Department of the Aging. She was known for her expertise, professionalism, and commitment to excellence that earned her the respect of colleagues and clients alike. Her impact will be remembered fondly.

Barbara was an avid bird watcher and traveler. She found solace in the beauty of photography, crocheting, and botanical gardens. Her adventurous spirit and zest for life inspired those around her to appreciate the simple joys and embrace each moment.

Barbara Rutan’s departure leaves a void in the hearts of many, but her memory will forever be a source of comfort and inspiration. A memorial service to celebrate Barbara’s life will be held on 1/11/2024 from 3pm to 5:30pm at John E Day Funeral Home in Red Bank, NJ. A Memorial Service will commence at the funeral home at 5:30pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Barbara’s honor to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center https://giving.mskcc.org/give

May she rest in peace, surrounded by the love that she so generously shared throughout her remarkable life.