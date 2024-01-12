Donlon & Peterpaul Sworn in as New Assembly Members Representing New Jersey’s 11th Legislative District

Dr. Margie Donlon and Luanne Peterpaul, Esq. received the oath of office from Speaker Craig Coughlin on Tuesday to become members of the New Jersey General Assembly. Assemblywomen Donlon and Peterpaul represent the 11th Legislative District, which spans 19 municipalities in eastern Monmouth County.

“Margie and Luanne are eminently qualified and will serve their district and the State of New Jersey with distinction,” said Speaker Coughlin (D-Middlesex). “We are lucky to have such a dynamic, talented incoming group of assembly members this session, especially this new Monmouth team with their breadth of experience and commitment to constituents.”

Before joining the General Assembly, Donlon served as Deputy Mayor of Ocean Township after two terms on the town council. She is a Board-Certified Doctor of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, caring for patients with injuries and disabilities. She served on Governor Murphy’s healthcare Transition Advisory Committee in 2017 and was a member of the LD11 Economic Recovery Advisory Council in 2020. She has made state history as the first woman physician to serve in the legislature.

“It’s an honor to be entrusted to serve,” said Assemblywoman Donlon (D-Monmouth). “In my work as a doctor and as Deputy Mayor, I have strived to help my neighbors by listening, rolling up my sleeves and getting to work. I look forward to bringing that same approach to the State House.”

Donlon lives in Ocean Township with her husband, Ron, and daughters, Amalia and Vera.

Peterpaul is a former Municipal Judge for Long Branch and Asbury Park as well as a former County Prosecutor. She is the managing partner of Peterpaul Law in Asbury Park. She served as Chair of the Board for Garden State Equality where she was instrumental in the enactment of bipartisan Anti-Bullying legislation and played a significant role in securing marriage equality in New Jersey. She has made state history as the first openly gay woman to serve in the legislature.

“I have dedicated my career to justice, equality, and fairness and it will be a privilege to stand up for those values in Trenton on behalf of our

constituents,” said Assemblywoman Peterpaul (D-Monmouth).

Peterpaul also serves on the Board of Trustees of the Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center at Monmouth Medical Center Children and on the Board of the Thomas Peterpaul Foundation. Peterpaul lives in Long Branch with her wife, Robin.