Neptune pulls out the 51-49 win over Long Branch

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

January 11, the Scarlet Fliers of Neptune High School hosted the Green Wave of Long Branch in a non-divisional Shore Conference boys’ basketball game. Off astrong third quarter the Fliers earned their first win in 11 games this season beating Long Branch 51-49.

In the past, Long Branch against Neptune meant that the gym would be packed to capacity and the games would be thrilling. Both progr ams have a long history as being some of the top teams not only in the Shore Conference, but the state.

Times have changed as Long Branch went into Neptune with an overall record of 1-9 and are winless in the Shore Conference A Costal division. Neptune entered the game winless at 0-10 and 0-1 in the B Costal division.

The opening quarter Long Branch had a slight 9-6 lead, however, the second quarter had the Green Wave adding 13 points to their total giving them a 22-19 advantage going into the halftime break.

During the first half, Long Branch used their speed with Havier Gonzalez, Jermandy Rosado and Ja’Maii Covin. They also had a height advantage with Peter Da’Cruz and Jahki Willis underneath the basket, and the outside shooting of Richard Rivera. That group worked well together and were pushing the ball.

In the fourth quarter Long Branch had their best offensive action of the evening. They outscored Neptune 14-12, but it was not enough to overcome the early turnovers of the second half.

Leading the Green Wave in scoring was senior Peter Da’Cruz with 18 points and nine rebounds. The 6’5” center also made three blocks and had three steals.

Rivera, senior guard and forward, was hot from the outside for Long Branch finishing with 12 points. Teammates Rosado scored seven, Kevin Harrell and Gonzalez each had five points and Willis finished with two. Gonzalez also had five assists, one steal and one rebound in the loss.

Next week, Long Branch will have two road games. January 16 and 17 they will be in Point Pleasant Boro and then Point Pleasant Beach. Both games start at 6:30 p.m. On Friday, January 19, they will host Freehold Borough in a divisional game at 5:30 p.m.

Please visit www.Facebook.com/TheLinkSports for additional photos of this and many other games.