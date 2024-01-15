Spartans dominate quad matches

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Saturday, January 13, the Spartans of Ocean Township hosted DePaul, Jackson Memorial and Freehold Township in a quad wrestling matches. The Spartans won all three matches outscoring their opponents 158-76.

First up for Ocean was DePaul, located in Wayne, New Jersey are part of the Big North, United division. They came into Ocean Township with a 4-4 overall record, while host Ocean had a 5-1 record.

Match results: Ocean 51, DePaul 27

106 pounds:Michael Apicelli of Ocean won by forfeit.

113 pounds: Justin Penta of Ocean won by pin with 28.4 seconds left in the second period.

120 pounds: Kersaint Ganthier of Ocean lost by pin.

126 pounds: Steven Perez of Ocean beat his opponent 11-7.

132 pounds: Chaunci Jones of Ocean lost by pin

138 pounds: Dominic Volek of Ocean won by pin with 1:31 left in the third period.

144 pounds: Michael Volek of Ocean won by pin with 20 seconds left in the first period.

150 pounds: Malcolm Beale of Ocean lost 4-0.

157 pounds: James Farina of Ocean won by forfeit.

165 pounds: Brenden Camacho of Ocean lost by pin.

175 pounds: Nicholas Allen of Ocean won by forfeit.

190 pounds; Michael Poniros of Ocean won by pin.

215 pounds: Daniel Farina of Ocean won by pin.

285 pounds: Reuven Israeli of Ocean lost by pin.

Match results: Ocean 44, Jackson Memorial 31

11 of 14 matches decided by a pin.

120 pounds: Justin Farina of Ocean won by 9-2 decision.

126 pounds: Steven Perez of Ocean won by a 16-1 technical fall.

132 pounds: Dominic Volk of Ocean lost 13-9.

138 pounds: Michael Volk of Ocean won by pin.

144 pounds: Ethan Ansell of Ocean lost by pin.

150 pounds: Malcolm Beale of Ocean lost by pin.

157 pounds: James Farina of Ocean won by pin.

165 pounds: Xavier Heyward of Ocean lost by pin.

175 pounds: Josh Calixte of Ocean lost by pin.

190 pounds: Michael Poniros of Ocean won by pin.

215 pounds: Daniel Farina of Ocean won by pin.

285 pounds: Abimael Andre of Ocean won by pin.

106 pounds: Justin Penta of Ocean won by pin.

113 pounds: Michael Apicelli of Ocean lost by pin.

Match results: Ocean 63, Freehold Township 18

113 pounds: Justin Penta of Ocean won by pin.

120 pounds: Justin Farina of Ocean won by pin.

126 pounds: Steven Perez of Ocean won by pin.

132 pounds: Julian Sturt of Ocean lost by pin.

138 pounds: Dominic Volek of Ocean won by pin.

144 pounds :Michael Volek of Ocean won by pin.

150 pounds: Malcolm Beale of Ocean lost by pin.

157 pounds: James Farina of Ocean won by pin.

165 pounds: Josh Calixte of Ocean won 7-3.

175 pounds: Nicholas Allen of Ocean won by pin.

190 pounds: TJ Strom of Ocean lost by pin.

215 pounds: Daniel Farina of Ocean won by forfeit.

285 pounds: Abimael Andre of Ocean won by forfeit.

106 pounds: Michael Apicelli of Ocean won by forfeit.

Ocean Township is now 8-1 overall after beating all three schools on Saturday. They compete in the B North Division of the Shore Conference, which has Colts Neck in the lead. The Spartans lost to Colts Neck 39-34 back on December 20.

A huge B North match-up will take place on January 17, Wednesday night. The Green Wave of Long Branch will host the Spartans in what is expected to be a great night of wrestling. That match starts at 6:00 p.m.