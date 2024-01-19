Column by Assemblywomen Margie Donlon and Luanne Peterpaul on committee apintments

Our Assembly Committee Appointments

By Dr. Margie Donlon and Luanne Peterpaul

We are grateful that our state Assembly committee appointments will give us opportunities to use our backgrounds and professional skills to improve the lives of New Jersey residents in key areas such as healthcare, economic development, human services, aging, agriculture, tourism and the arts.

We share Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin’s vision of “addressing the everyday concerns that resonate within households across the state with a legislative agenda tackling issues that matter most to our residents.”

We believe our backgrounds as a physician and Ocean Township Deputy Mayor and as an attorney, former municipal court judge and assistant county prosecutor will enable us to make important contributions to the affordability and quality of life for all residents.

Assemblywoman Peterpaul will be appointed to the following committees: Commerce, Economic Development & Agriculture Committee and the Aging & Human Services Committee.

“As a caregiver, along with my siblings, to elderly parents, I know the realities of being both a child of and caregiver to aging adults. As the former Chair of the Garden State Equality Action Fund, I played a critical role in creating and promoting anti-bullying legislation in the state legislature. My life and legislative experiences will be assets to the Aging & Human Services Committee.

“With an extensive background in labor and employment law, I will work with the Commerce, Development & Agriculture Committee to improve workforce development, corporate tax incentives, and state and local redevelopment programs. My legal background will be integral to helping the committee address labor and employment issues and in promoting the safety and wellbeing of all New Jerseyans.”

Assemblywoman Donlon will be appointed to the following committees: Health Committee and the Tourism, Gaming & the Arts Committee.

“As a physician, I will bring my commitment to promoting healthcare education to the Assembly Health Committee. Representing the medical community I will strive to lower healthcare costs and increase access to mental health care, especially in school settings. I will work hard to stem the rising costs of prescription drugs and to improve the ability of patients to interact with their medical professionals, as well as streamline the existing prior authorization processes.

“An avid surfer, I am focused on environmental issues that are critical to tourism and its impact on coastal economies. My experience working with other members of the LD11 Economic Recovery Advisory Council in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic will be an asset to the Tourism, Gaming & the Arts Committee. Legislative District 11 and Monmouth County are the backbone of tourism along the Jersey Shore. We are the proud home of Monmouth Park Racetrack, and a hub for art and culture – including Asbury Park, with a thriving musical scene and Red Bank and Long branch, with theater and the arts. With Netflix coming soon to our district, film and television will also take a spotlight.”

As lifelong advocates, we are committed to working through bi-partisan efforts to improve the lives of seniors, people with disabilities and marginalized residents, and we look forward to creating legislation to promote equal rights for all individuals. We will pursue solutions to shortages of mental health professionals and we are committed to ensuring young people experiencing mental health challenges are able to access the care they need.

As we begin our new roles as state legislators, we look forward to hearing your ideas and needs and we hope you will never hesitate to contact us at aswpeterpaul@njleg.org, aswdonlon@njleg.org, or by calling our LD11 office at (732) 695-3371.

Assemblywoman Luanne Peterpaul is a member of the Assembly Commerce, Economic Development & Agriculture and the Aging & Human Services Committees. Dr. Margie Donlon is a member of the Assembly Health and the Tourism, Gaming & the Arts committees. They represent residents of Asbury Park, Allenhurst, Bradley Beach, Colts Neck, Deal, Eatontown, Fair Haven, Freehold, Freehold Township, Interlaken, Loch Arbor, Long Branch, Neptune City, Neptune Township, Ocean Township, Red Bank, Tinton Falls, Shrewsbury, and Shrewsbury Township in the State Assembly.