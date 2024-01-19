Tinton Falls Teacher Charged With Attempting To Solicit Sex Act, Sending Graphic Images To Teen

A Howell Township man employed as a local teacher and sports coach has been arrested and charged with soliciting a sexual act for cash and sending sexually explicit media of himself to a person he thought was a 14-year-old girl he met online, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Friday.

Thomas R. Carraher, 26, is charged with Attempted Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Attempted Promotion of Obscene Material to a Minor, and Attempted Criminal Sexual Contact.

An investigation by the MCPO Internet Crimes Unit revealed that Carraher recently used a social media app in his attempt to solicit the sex act and sent a graphic image and video of himself, after which he also attempted to solicit a graphic image from the person with whom he was communicating. He was arrested without incident yesterday and then transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending future proceedings in Monmouth County Superior Court.

Carraher is employed as a teacher at the Mahala F. Atchison Elementary School in Tinton Falls, and also works as a basketball coach at the Shrewsbury Borough School. At this time, there is no indication that the aforementioned charges relate directly to any student or student-athlete at either school. Investigators are seeking additional information about Carraher’s activities; anyone with such information is being asked to contact MCPO Detective Anthony Lacher at 800-533-7443.

This case has been assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Competello. Carraher is being represented by Emeka Nkwuo, Esq., with an office in Freehold.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.