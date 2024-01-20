Local Obituaries

Richard N. Hallam, 87, of Long Branch, passed away Wednesday at Monmouth Medical Center.

Richard was born in Red Bank and raised in Fair Haven. He was a 1955 graduate of Rumson High School, while in high school he was a Naval Sea Scout. Following the Sea Scouts he joined the Naval Reserves and served honorably for 8 years. In 1956 he would take a job with New Jersey Bell in 1956 and worked in a number of positions until his retirement in 1993.

Richard would marry the love of his life, Henrietta, in 1960 and settled in Long Branch to raise their young family and remained there for their entire lives.

Richard is predeceased by his wife Henrietta Hallam and his son Michael Hallam.

Richard is survived by his children Richard Hallam and Laurie Hallam, and his grandchildren Richard, Caitlin and Courtney.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 23rd from 12:00-1:00 PM at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch, NJ 07740. A service will be offered at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. A burial will follow at Woodbine Cemetery.

An obituary is not available at this time for Angelo Massaro Jr.. We welcome you to provide your thoughts and memories on our Tribute Wall.

Joyce Sprague, 84, of West Long Branch, NJ, passed away on January 11, 2024. She was born on June 17, 1939, in Long Branch to Frank and Josephine (Mazza) Grandinetti. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband John Sprague. An extremely charitable person, Joyce was known for her kindness, generosity, and thoughtfulness towards others. She dedicated herself to helping those in need, caring for her parents, husband John, and her aunts Rose Pecyno and Angeline Ward until their passing. Whenever help was needed, Joyce was always there to lend a helping hand. Joyce attended Star of the Sea Academy for her primary education and later graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School, class of 1957. She went on to have a successful career as an executive secretary, working for Keith Arcomano for 25 years. In her free time, Joyce found solace and spiritual guidance at Star of the Sea and St. Anthony’s places of worship. These were special places for her where she could connect with her faith. Joyce is survived by her younger sister, Janet, her nieces, Jessica and Tiffany and was close to a cousin Sister Judy Ward, RSM. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched with her kindness and compassion. Please join in celebrating the life of Joyce Sprague and remembering the impact she had on all of us. Visitation will be held at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch on Saturday, January 20 from 9-10 am followed by a 10:30 am Mass at Star of the Sea Church in Long Branch. Interment will be at Woodbine Cemetery. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joyce Sprague, please visit our floral store. Joseph Anthony Parello, “Joe,” passed away on January 11, 2024, at the age of 72 in Long Branch, New Jersey, after a 7 week fight with pneumonia, followed by the flu. He was born on April 16, 1951, in Plainfield, New Jersey. Joe was a well-loved, strong, and resilient man who showed his love through food, feeding his family and friends delicious creations. He was also a handyman, having a skill for fixing or building anything, and if he couldn’t, he “knew a guy” who could. He loved spending time with his wife, kids, and grandchild (nicknamed “babyboo” and “babyface” by him) who brought him so much joy and fulfillment. He was also well-loved by many in the local neighborhood who visited Fine Fare, his long-time place of employment. His love for family, friends, and community shines through in the way he made everyone feel welcome and appreciated. Joe is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Wild Parello, his children Nicole Ashley Parello (married), Joseph Michael Parello, and Rachel Grace Parello, as well as his grandchild Kai Patrick Murray. He is also survived by his sister Christine Moronese of Glen Gardner, NJ, his nephew and niece Joseph Moronese and Kristen Moronese (married), and nephews John Parello and Christopher Parello. Joe was preceded in death by his parents Angelo and Violet Parello, and his brother Angelo Parello of Middlesex, NJ. Joe attended Plainfield High School and furthered his education through culinary trainings. He had a successful career in the food industry, starting from cooking behind the food line to training in French cuisine and owning his own restaurants. He rescued failing restaurants and turned them into profitable establishments, along with opening his own restaurants, The Goose and The Gander in New Jersey, and Jakes in Florida. This deep love of food and cooking showed in the way he cooked meals for his family and friends, and how he had an eye for good food when he went on his many adventures with his wife and family. You knew if Joe was cooking, you were getting a top-notch meal filled with so much love and flavor, and always left with a full belly. His family was lucky to have enjoyed his amazing meals most days of the week. In addition to his culinary pursuits, Joe had owned trotters (horses), and a fleet of classic cars. He also served in the Army National Reserve for 7 years and was proud of his military associations and the skills he acquired during his service. Joe had a deep interest in sports, particularly football, baseball, and wrestling, and loved going antiquing. He also had a love for classic TV shows such as Adam 12, Gunsmoke, Bat Masterson, and Wagon Train, as well as 1950s music and Sports radio. Joe’s dedication to family, friends, and community, as well as his military service, love for cooking, adventure, antiquing, and various interests speaks volumes about the kind of person he was. Although he is gone too soon, he had a life well-lived and filled with joy. Services for Joe’s were held at Damiano’s Funeral Home in Long Branch, on Thursday, January 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral mass will take place on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church in Long Branch, open to family and anyone who wishes to attend. Please join us in remembering and celebrating the life of Joseph Anthony Parello The family is requesting donations to help establish a college fund at https://gofund.me/efe11dda Donna Lynn Minniti, 60, of Long Branch, New Jersey, passed away on January 12, 2024. Born on November 26, 1963, in Neptune, NJ, Donna was a loving, kind, and selfless individual who was a pillar of the family and a mother figure to many children in Long Branch. She radiated joy and had a free spirit that touched the lives of all those around her. Donna cared deeply for everyone and was always there to lend a helping hand without question. Donna is survived by her devoted husband, Nicola Minniti, Sr., her beloved children Stephanie Bond and husband Michael, Nicola Minniti, Jr., and her two favorite little people in the entire world, her grandchildren Michael James and Juliet Rose. She also leaves behind her loving sisters Ann Marie Wiener and Mark, Kathleen Perez and David, as well as her loving brothers William DeMola Jr, Steven DeMola and Linda, and David DeMola and Michele. Donna adored all of her many nieces and nephews, as well as her great nieces and nephews, and always made sure to connect with them through Facetime or phone calls to share her love. Donna’s educational journey included attending G Harold Antrim School in Pont Pleasant Beach, NJ, Asbury Park High School, and the Monmouth County Vocational School of Nursing. She was a dedicated member of the Long Branch Public School PTA, where she served for many years and held a life membership to the New Jersey Congress of Parent and Teachers. Donna also took great pride in being a full-time caregiver to her husband, Nicola. Donna found her greatest joy in spending time with her family but especially her grandchildren. They loved spending time with their Nannie doing art and crafts, baking delicious treats, play outside, cooking breakfast for Poppa in the mornings, and having dance parties in the living room. These precious moments brought immense happiness to Donna’s life and she would always say “My babies bring life to this house”. Donna Lynn Minniti’s legacy of love, kindness, and selflessness will forever be cherished by her family and all those whose lives she touched. She will be deeply missed, but her spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Visitation was held in honor of Donna on Wednesday, January 17 from 4 pm until the service at 6:30 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Monmouth County S.P.C.A., 260 Wall Street, Eatontown NJ 07724 Web: https://www.monmouthcountyspca.org/general-donation-form/?gclid=Cj0KCQjwnqH7BRDdARIsACTSAduVf1ncGBfq or Multiple Sclerosis Society, Aspen Corporate Park 1, 1480 US Hwy 9 North Ste 301, Woodbridge NJ 07095 Web: https://secure.nationalmssociety.org/site/Donation2?df_id=63293&63293.donation=form1&mfc_pref=T&utm_ The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above. Charles "Chuck" Theodora, 79, of Ocean Township, passed away on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

He was born in Paterson and lived in West Paterson most of his life before moving to Ocean 20 years ago.

He served in the US Army and after being honorably discharged he became a police officer for the West Paterson Police Department and for Wanaque Police Department. Later he ran Theo Exhibit Drayage Installation in West Paterson for over 30 years before retiring. He was a member and past Commodore at Patten Point Yacht Club and Long Branch Ice Boat and Yacht Club in Long Branch. He was a member of IAATO (Italian Association of the Township of Ocean) and chairman of the Italian Festival and a member of the American Legion in West Paterson. He enjoyed fishing and boating.

He was predeceased by his parents, Samuel and Rose Theodora. Surviving is his wife of 56 years, Ruth Ann; son, Charles “Chuck” Theodora, Jr. and his wife, Cheryl; daughter, Amy Theodora Kipnis and her husband, Robie; brother, Samuel Theodora and his wife, Joyce; and 4 grandchildren, Brenden Kipnis, Skyler and her husband Victor Olimpio and Catrina and Chelsea Kipnis, as well as aunts, uncles and many cousins. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1-4 pm at Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. Funeral service will be held at 10 am on Monday at the funeral home followed by entombment at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations in his name the Humane Society, 2960 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls, NJ 07753. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com. Glenn William Morgan, born August 16, 1943 in Newark, NJ, passed away on Monday, January 15, 2024 after a decade-long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. A longtime resident of Ocean Township, Glenn devoted his life to his family, friends, the community, and the education field.

Glenn earned his undergraduate degree in education from Trenton State College (now The College of NJ) and his master’s degree and doctorate in Education at Rutgers University.

He began his teaching career in Ocean Township and also served as Principal of Oakhurst Elementary School, Assistant Superintendent of the Ocean Township School District, and Superintendent of Oceanport School District. Glenn also coached the Junior High basketball team in Ocean Township.

When he retired from public education, he became Assistant Dean of Education at Monmouth University in West Long Branch, New Jersey.

He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Peggy, visiting with his children and grandchildren, swimming laps at the Monmouth University pool, relaxing and reading at the beach, doing crossword puzzles, and volunteering at the Monmouth County SPCA.

Glenn’s hobbies and interests also included playing tennis, learning Spanish, watching sports, doing puzzles and listening to music. He enjoyed spending time with friends, including many fellow Ocean Township School District retirees, neighbors, and close friends from growing up in Ocean Township and his college days in Trenton.

Glenn is preceded in death by his wife Peggy Morgan, his mother Ethel Morgan, his father William Morgan and step-mother, Evelyn Morgan and his brother, Alan Johnston.

He is survived by his son, Kevin Morgan, his daughter, Tracy O’Hagan (Steve), his daughter, Jill Burton (Steve). He is also survived by his grandchildren, John Morgan, Michael Morgan, Kyle Burton, Cormac O’Hagan, Caroline Morgan, and Marissa Burton, and a niece and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Glenn’s memory may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Monmouth County SPCA.

.A funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 10am at St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church, 46 Richmond Avenue in Deal, NJ. Interment will follow the Mass at Hollywood Memorial Park and Cemetery, 1621 Stuyvesant Avenue in Union, NJ. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com. Anne M. Short, 90, of Bronxville, NY died on Thursday, January 18th. She is predeceased by her parents, Teresa and Michael Lynch, County Leitrim, Ireland; her brother William Lynch, Holmdel, NJ and her nephew Michael Lynch, Holmdel, NJ. Surviving are two nephews; Patrick Lynch, Keyport, NJ and Timothy Lynch and his son Seamus Lynch of Reston, Virginia. She is survived by her niece-in-law, Lee Lynch of Reston, Virginia; and her Irish cousins and friends. Anne retired from Mobil Oil Corporation in 1995 after nearly 40 years of service as an executive secretary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 23rd at 9:15 am at the Church of St. Catharine, 108 Middletown Road, Holmdel. Interment will follow at St John’s Cemetery in Middle Village, NY which the family wishes to be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in Anne’s memory to St. Jude (stjude.org). Please keep Anne in your prayers. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ (732) 946-3322. There will be no visitation. For messages of condolence, or to share a favorite memory of Anne, please visit her page of tribute at www.HolmdelFuneralHome.com

Frank M. Palaia, 91, of Oceanport, passed away on Friday, January 12, 2024.

He was born in Girifalco, Catanzaro, Italy and came to the United States in 1956 living in Long Branch before moving to Oceanport 52 years ago.

He was a self-employed master carpenter for many years before retiring. Frank enjoyed making stained glass windows and painting with needlepoint. He was an avid gardener planting beautiful flowers, roses and vegetables. He used those vegetables to cook and prepare delicious meals. He enjoyed watching Jeopardy and answering the many questions before the contestants and the same for Wheel of Fortune.

He was predeceased by his parents, Domenico and Rosina Palaia; sister, Caterina Mazzei and brothers, Saverio and Rocco Palaia.

He is survived by his sister, Rosina Marinaro and her husband Rocco; nieces and nephews, Caroline Raimondi, Vincent Marinaro, Frank Mazzei, James Mazzei, Frank Palaia, Rosanna Ciaglia, Rosina Rivenberg, Rocco Palaia and Franc Palaia and many great nieces and nephews.

Walter S. Covert Jr., affectionately known as Sonny/Poppy, passed away peacefully with family by his side on January 5, 2024, at the age of 93 in Long Branch, New Jersey. He was born on April 18, 1930, in Sea Bright, NJ, to the late Walter and Adeline Covert.

Sonny was a family man, being one of the best dads to his children, on top of being an amazing husband. He was very outgoing and respectful. Sonny was a devoted member of the Sea Bright community, always volunteering at a whim to help others in need, both in and outside of emergency services. He had a great sense of humor and was full of jokes and stories from his adventures and life experiences.

During Super Storm Sandy, Sonny’s dedication to his community was unwavering. He stayed behind, waiting out the storm by himself, sleeping in a recliner at the firehouse floating in flood waters. His bravery and commitment to the safety of others will never be forgotten.

Sonny is survived by his children: Timothy Covert (FL), Deborah L. Schmid & her fiance Angelo Ciaglia, Tammy & her husband Charlie Ying Ling, and Vicki Covert. He is also survived by his grandchildren Patrick Covert, David Covert, Richard Covert, Danial Schmid, Zachary Covert, Kevin Covert, Amanda Burbank, and many great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Gracie Covert, his parents Walter & Adeline Covert, his siblings Dorothy Early & Lois Baxter, and his son Walter S. Covert III.

Sonny proudly served in the U.S Army (68th Engineer Co) from 1948 to 1954, where he honed his skills and dedication to duty.

Throughout his life, Walter held numerous job positions, from being a Police Officer to a professional painter, maintenance man, and Security Guard.

In his free time, Sonny enjoyed being an active member of the Sea Bright Fire Department and Sea Bright First Aid for 63 years. He also had a passion for driving cars back and forth from Florida, playing bingo and cards.

For those who wish to make a contribution in his memory, donations can be sent to St. Jude’s Children Foundation.

Sonny will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Sonny will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

John McTague left this world suddenly on Wednesday, January 10th, doing one of the things he enjoyed most, walking his dog, Marley. We grieve the tremendous loss of our husband, father, son, brother, and everyone’s best friend. More than anything, he loved his family, and they loved him. He was only 51; a beautiful life cut too short.

John was born to Mary and James McTague in Jersey City and was raised in Spring Lake Heights. He was the youngest of nine children. John attended Saint Catharine’s School in Spring Lake and Christian Brother’s Academy in Lincroft where he formed so many of his lifelong friendships. Speaking of friends, John, AKA “Mookie,” couldn’t go anywhere without running into a friend, simply because he was the greatest guy everyone knew. He attended Loyola University in Baltimore and graduated with a degree in finance. He was proud of his Catholic upbringing and education, and even more proud to raise his children in the same way.

John married the love of his life, Brigid, and fulfilled his greatest desire: to be a dad. What an incredible dad he was. He could be found cheering from the sidelines, volunteering, fundraising, and attending everyone’s special events with the smile and sense of humor he was known for. He was a proud father and an amazing husband. The absolute best friend anyone could hope for.

Brigid and John created a home filled with love, laughter, dance, and song. The Grateful Dead, and any live music really, was a true passion for John. In the McTague home, you’ve got to be a sports fan too. The Mets, Jets and Rangers were John’s teams, something he shared with his son, Eamon. The girls bet on the Yankees and Giants, but the entire family agreed on the Rangers.

John loved the action of a good ole’ horse race, and sometimes he won, BIG. Something he inherited from his parents. His dad once took him out of school on his 11th birthday to watch the trotters in Freehold, too bad he wasn’t born during thoroughbred season.

Community and giving back were a huge focus in John’s life. He got involved and was invaluable to so many organizations. John was a communicant of Saint Rose of Belmar, where he also served as the financial secretary of Saint Rose Grammar School PTA. An eager car-pooler, volunteer parent, lunch maker, and doer of so much of the behind-the-scenes stuff made John a man whose shoes are painfully hard to fill.

John loved his work at Buckman, Buckman & Reid as a Senior Vice President where he treated his clients like family. Many of whom received daily phone calls from John, not just about finances and investments, but from a sincere ear calling to hear about their life and family. The people who worked alongside John were so blessed to get to spend time with a guy who simply radiated positivity. So many people, far and wide, grieve the loss of John, a person that is beyond compare.

John lived for time at the beach, vacations, and family time. He absolutely reveled in giving his family memories, adventure, and most importantly, his time. For a life as short as this, John gave of himself in the most beautiful of ways. Our memories of John are priceless and we ask of you, the beloved friend reading this, please tell us your memories of John, Forever. We want to be reminded of all the ways he made your life better, made you laugh, helped you, and left a lasting impression on your heart. We want him to live forever in these spoken memories.

So when you are missing your dear friend, John, turn on Uncle John’s Band, crack a Heady Topper, and belly up to a cross word puzzle. That sounds perfectly Mookie.

John is survived by his beloved wife Brigid, beautiful children Eamon, Maeve, and Nora. He is also survived by his mother, Mary McTague Holsey, sisters Mary Kay Conlon (Paddy), Eileen McTague, and Sharon McTague-Hall (Dean), his brothers James and Robert, his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Margaret and Richard Buckley, his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sheila and Tim O’Grady as well as many nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his father, James, and his sisters Clare, Resa and Margaret. Our only solace is that John is reunited in heaven with their daughter Clare Margaret, who was only on this earth a few days.

Visitation was on Monday, January 15 at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 16 at 10:30 am at The Church of Saint Rose, Belmar, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Saint Rose Grammar School, 605 Sixth Avenue, Belmar, NJ 07719, in John’s name.

BARBARA RAPP BALDANZA, 74 of Oceanport, New Jersey died on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. She was predeceased by her parents, the Rev. L Dudley and Adeline Rapp, her sister Bonnie Beverly and her husband, Neil. She is survived by her husband Mauro “Buzz” Baldanza of Oceanport and her loving only child, Robert Cocco of Bloomfield, NJ and fiancée Daniela Meozzi, her niece Melissa Bargar –Leafty of Texas, nieces Dru Wimmershoff and her husband Chip of Long Valley, NJ; Debbie Dopplet of Monmouth Beach, NJ and her daughter Jordan Cohen and husband Brian of Marlboro, her nephew Alan Lark, Monmouth Beach and Jude Lark of Floram Park, NJ, and their children, great niece Laura and husband Larry O’Connor, and great nephew Alex Lark, great great nephews Jack Wimmershoff and Colton Lark and a yet to be born great great nephew Lawrence O’Connor. She leaves behind, many cherished friends and co-workers.

Mrs. Baldanza graduated from Asbury Park High School, Taylor Business Institute, attended Brookdale Community College and certified in Human Resource Management from Rutgers University. Mrs. Baldanza worked for Bell Laboratories and AT&T Corp for thirty years, retiring in 1999 as a Human Resources District Manager.

She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, Oceanport Community Emergency Response Team and a member of the Christ the King Parish in Long Branch, NJ.

Always with a smile on her face and a warm welcome. She was an enthusiastic, energetic woman who loved her family and friends deeply. Bobbie loved spending time cooking with her son, enjoying the home pool and entertaining. She enjoyed the holidays and decorated the home for each. July 4th and Christmas topped the list. Her and Buzz traveled the world. A die hard NY Giants fan, but also favored the Raiders for every personal reasons. She participated in various activities with the United Way, Oceanport and church activities when her father was at Trinity Church in Asbury Park.

Visitation will be held at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch on Friday, January 12 from 4-8 pm. Funeral Saturday 9 am at the funeral followed by a 10 am Mass at Star of the Sea Church in Long Branch. Interment will be at Woodbine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105, web: .http://www.stjude.org or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741, web: https://giving.mskcc.org/. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Barbara "Bobbie" Rapp Baldanza, please visit damiano floral