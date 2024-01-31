Tickets now on sale for ‘Mama I’m a Big Girl Now’ at Kean Stage

Kean Stage is proud to add Mama I’m a Big Girl Now to it’s 2023-2024 season. The concert event, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the original Broadway musical Hairspray with the original Tracy (Marissa Jaret Winokur), Penny (Kerry Butler) and Amber (Laura Bell Bundy), will be presented on Friday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Enlow Recital Hall, 215 North Avenue, Hillside, New Jersey 07205.

Tony Award Winner Marissa Jaret Winokur (Dancing with the Stars), Tony Nominee Kerry Butler (Xanadu), & Tony Nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde) reunite onstage for the first time in 20 years. Spend the evening revisiting the show that helped launch their careers and lifelong friendship, all while singing hits from the shows that made you fall in love with them.

With 16 Broadway shows and over 200 episodes of television between them, this trio has truly done it all! From Beetlejuice to Big Brother… Mean Girls to Legally Blonde… Dancing with the Stars to Beauty and the Beast… Wicked to Gypsy… and even the Country Music Awards!

Join these powerhouse performers on a hilarious and meaningful musical journey about their origins, friendships, careers, and their children! For decades, they performed as teenagers on stage. Now, see the fully bloomed divas they’ve become in Mama, I’m a Big Girl Now, a night of Broadway music and stories you will never forget.

About Kerry Butler

Broadway credits include: Outer Critics Circle (OCC) nomination for playing three roles in Mean Girls, Xanadu (Tony, Drama League (DL) Best Actress nominations), Hairspray (Clarence Derwent Award, Drama Desk (DD), OCC nominations), Beauty and the Beast (Dora nomination), Disaster!, Catch Me If You Can (DD nomination), Rock of Ages, Little Shop of Horrors (OCC nomination), Les Misérables, Blood Brothers, The Best Man. Off-Broadway: Bat Boy: The Musical, The Call, Clinton The Musical.

Television credits include: 30 Rock, The Mindy Project, Rescue Me, Law & Order, The Mysteries of Laura, White Collar, Blue Bloods, Gilmore Girls, and the film The Miseducation of Cameron Post. Her album Faith, Trust and Pixie Dust is available on iTunes.

About Marissa Jaret Winokur

Winokur won the 2003 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, Drama Desk Award, Theatre World Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance in Hairspray. She had previously appeared on Broadway as “Pink Lady Jan” in the revival of Grease.

Winokur has also played roles in films such as American Beauty, Never Been Kissed, Teaching Mrs. Tingle, Scary Movie, Beautiful Girl (for ABC Family), Fever Pitch and most recently on Dancing with the Stars (U.S. season 6).

Winokur co-starred on the TV series Stacked, which starred Pamela Anderson. Stacked ran for only 19 episodes, five of which never appeared on air. She also appeared on an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm where she lost a physical fight with Larry David over the first appointment at a doctor’s office. She was called “Marissa Winokur” in the episode, but was credited simply as “Woman In Elevator”. She is set to star in a new comedy pilot for CBS titled Fugly from the creator of My Name Is Earl.

About Laura Bell Bundy

Laura Bell Bundy has originated the stage roles of Tina in Ruthless (Outer Critics / Drama Desk Nominations), Amber in Broadway’s Hairspray, Elle Woods in Legally Blonde The Musical (Tony Nomination), played Glinda in Wicked and recently received an Ovation nomination for her role of Charity in Reprise 2.0’s Sweet Charity.

She’s appeared in over 100 hundred episodes of television including roles on Perfect Harmony, Good Behavior, American Gods, How I Met Your Mother, The Guest Book, Angie Tribeca, Idiotsitter, Hart of Dixie, Fuller House, Documentary Now, AJ & The Queen, and Anger Management, and over a dozen television pilots that were not picked up! Films include Dream Girls, Jumanji, Life With Mikey, Adventures of Huck Finn, After The Reality, and the award-winning Beauty Mark among others.

Laura Bell has toured in concert worldwide since 2010. She’s penned hundreds of songs as an EMI / Sony songwriter (2009-2016) including her Universal Records album, Achin’ & Shakin’ which debuted on Billboard’s Top 5 Country Music Chart, and has a gold record in Norway. She was nominated for CMT Breakout Video for Giddy On Up. Her Big Machine album Another Piece Of Me received rave reviews in 2015 with all four music videos written, directed, & produced by Bundy. Her music has been featured in several video games including Just Dance 3, Just Dance Now, and Guitar Hero.

In 2018, Laura Bell wrote and directed music/comedy videos for a Barefoot Wine campaign featuring Anna Ferris, Tituss Burgess, Cecily Strong, Chrissie Fit, and Yvonne Orji.

Laura Bell was the director/creator of Double Standards at The Town Hall, a sold-out concert for the advancement of women featuring Broadway stars, comedians, and pop artists including Sara Bareilles and Rosie O’Donnell. Double Standards was later founded as a charitable organization to benefit and empower women.

Laura Bell is the creator, composer and lyricist for Netflix’s Mashville. She has recently developed Girl Time – a women’s history sketch comedy show for Freeform as creator, writer and executive producer.

Tickets for Mama I’m a Big Girl Now are $49-$75 and can be purchased online at keanstage.com or by contacting the Box Office at (908)737-7469. The Kean Stage Box Office is located in Wilkins Theatre (1000 Morris Avenue, Union, NJ) and is open Monday – Friday, 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

