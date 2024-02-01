Fatal pedestrian crash in Ocean Township under investigation

A pedestrian death that took place Tuesday night in Ocean Township is under investigation, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Wednesday.

At approximately 5:49 p.m. on January 30, 2024, members of the Ocean Township Police Department responded to the area of West Park Avenue for a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 68-year-old male was attempting to cross West Park Avenue in an undetermined direction when he was struck by a westbound 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan. The Caravan, being driven by a 53-year-old male, was entering the center lane of traffic when the crash took place.

The male pedestrian was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where later that evening he was pronounced deceased at 8:32 p.m.

The driver operating the Caravan remained on scene.

An investigation involving members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), and the Ocean Township Police Department remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this matter is being asked to contact MCPO Detective Kristian DeVito at 800-533-7443 or Ocean Township Police Department Officer Ryan Krug at 732-531-1800.

No charges or summonses have been issued with regard to the incident at this time.