Shore To Help Makes Life Easier With Charitable Donations

Donations made to Mary’s Place in Ocean Grove, Monmouth Beach Fire Dept. and t. Dennis W. Zilinski II, Memorial Fund

By Patty Booth O’Neill

Shore to Help, a 501(3)(c) charitable organization founded in 2007, works to raise funds for other local non profit charities to help ease the burden of others through fundraising.

Shore to Help holds several events to raise money, but their two major fundraisers are the annual Thanksgiving Day football game played in Monmouth Beach with over 300 participants over the years. The game has raised over $250,000 for local charities this year alone and over $750,000 since the event started in 2007. They also hold a golf outing during the summer at Deal Country Club.

Last Wednesday, Jan. 31, Shore to Help presented checks to to three different charities at Beach Tavern in Monmouth Beach.

Board member Lawrence “Skip” Stephens spoke highly about what they are able to do for local charities. “This is such an amazing event for us,” he said. “It takes hard work and a lot of our time, but that’s nothing compared to how much we can give to others.”

Shore to Help presented Mary’s Place by the Sea, in Ocean Grove, with a large check for $45,000. Mary’s Place supports women with cancer through integrative services which complement their medical treatment and empower, educate and support their healing: mind, body and soul.

“We all know how important is is to receive appropriate medical treatment when you’re sick,” said Board member Caroline Quattrochi who was thrilled with the support they could offer Mary’s Place. “But we tend to overlook the importance of helping and supporting the mind, body and soul. And at Mary’s Place they do just that, she said. “And I hope we continue support them forever.”

They also donated $15,000 to the Monmouth Beach Fire Dept. “We are so grateful for what you do,” said Monmouth Beach Commissioner Tim Somers. “We thank you for all your support.”

A check for $15,000 was awarded to the Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski II, Memorial Fund whose mission is to support and improve the morale and welfare of members of the United States Armed Forces and their families, and to aid and assist wounded warriors. The fund was started in memory of their son Dennis W. Zilinski II who lost his life while in the service in 2005.

“We adopt the dogs from kill shelters,” said Dennis’s father Dennis Zilinski. “We pair them with people in the military and their families for moral support.” The organization also gives out many high school scholarships.