Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

The Monmouth County SPCA is open for walk-ins every day, starting at noon!
Mr. Pawl:
Mr. Pawl, at your service! I’m just over 4 1/2 years old. I was a stray cat who was taken in by a resident before coming to the shelter for a permanent home.
I was a bit of a shy guy at first, but lots of love from my shelter friends has changed that. I’m a gentle and mushy boy who loves people! I might need a little time to settle into my new home, but you’ll soon have a happy boy who enjoys pets, making muffins, relaxing on the couch with you (and in your lap), and so much more!
I’ll be happiest as your only pet. I hope you’ll be the new beginning I deserve!