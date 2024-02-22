Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Robin :

Tweedle-lee-dee, tweet tweet! I’m Robin, a 1-year-old Terrier Mix weighing 22 pounds of busy bee vibes. Bouncy and quick on my feet, I’ll be lounging in your lap on second, then running to the window to check out dog TV the next. I’m looking for a family who can keep up with me – will it be you?

Mr. Pawl :

Mr. Pawl, at yo ur service! I’m just over 4 1/2 years old. I was a stray cat who was taken in by a resident before coming to the shelter for a permanent home.

I was a bit of a shy guy at first, but lots of love from my shelter friends has changed that. I’m a gentle and mushy boy who loves people! I might need a little time to settle into my new home, but you’ll soon have a happy boy who enjoys pets, making muffins, relaxing on the couch with you (and in your lap), and so much more!

I’ll be happiest as your only pet. I hope you’ll be the new beginning I deserve!