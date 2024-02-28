Spartans making a strong run to the finals

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

The lady Spartans of Ocean Township High School are making a statement for the second consecutive basketball season. They entered the 2024 NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 3 tournament as the second seed. And in their first two games, they have ousted Brick Township 64-35 and then crushed Brick Memorial 51-16. That has set up a semifinal match with Neptune High School.

What makes this team so unique and special for the Spartans, is that the starting five; Kayden Clark, Eli Clark, Gamila Betton, Jineen Ayyash, and Sofia Chebookjian have been playing together for two years now and know how each other thinks on the court.

Last year, Ocean finished 23-6 and won their divisional title for the first time in 26 years. This season, they again won their divisional title, going back-to-back, and have a 23-5 record entering the semifinals.

In the opening round of the state tournament the 15th-seed Dragons of Brick Township were in Ocean Township. That game was an easy win for the Spartans with Kayden Clark leading the scoring with 17 points. She also had three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Gamila Betton scored 16 points, had eight rebounds, two blocks and three steals. Eli Clark finished with 15 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. Sofia Chebookjian had four points, seven rebounds and two steals.

The quarterfinals had the 10th seed Mustangs of Brick Memorial traveling to Ocean. As the 51-16 final score showed, it was an easy night for the Spartans. Kayden led the team in points with 13, she had three rebounds, four assists and one block. Betton finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Ayyash also had a good night scoring 10 points, grabbing six boards and having three assists.

With those wins Ocean advances to the semifinals of the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 3 tournament. They will host sixth seed Neptune on Thursday night, February 29. The two faced off once this season in the opening round of the Shore Conference Tournament on February 8. In that game, Ocean won 58-21.

The opposite side of the semifinal bracket has top seed Ewing facing fourth seed Red Bank Regional. The Spartans have not played either of these two teams this season. The finals will be held on March 2.

Please visit www.Facebook.com/TheLinkSports for additional photos