Shore Regional High School Honors Sully, the Beloved Service Dog, for Five Years of Dedicated Service

Shore Regional High School has always prided itself on fostering a supportive and inclusive environment for its students and staff. In the heart of this community stands a furry hero named Sully, a goldendoodle whose presence has brought immeasurable comfort and joy to all who roam the halls. For the past five years, Sully has been an integral part of the fabric of Shore Regional, offering unwavering companionship and support as a therapy dog.

The initiative to introduce Sully to the school came from Chelsea Patberg, an English teacher at Shore Regional. Recognizing the need for emotional support during challenging times and wanting to infuse the school with warmth and positivity, Chelsea embarked on a journey to train Sully to become a therapy dog. Through rigorous training and dedication, Sully emerged as a beacon of comfort, eagerly greeting students and staff alike with his gentle demeanor and wagging tail. Chelsea remembers “When I was interviewing for a position as an English teacher in 2017, I was asked what hobbies or interests I had outside of school. I mentioned that I was training my pet dog to become a therapy dog, and Mr. DalliCardillo’s eyes lit up. I was unaware that he had been working to introduce a therapy dog program at Shore, so it was a perfect way to begin the process.”

They conducted research about therapy dogs and the benefits to having one in a school, and the Board of Education was incredibly supportive of moving forward with the process. Once Sully was approved to come to work, he immediately made his mark on the school.

“Sully has an intuitive sense that students and staff need a little extra love when he’s here, and he’ll spend extra time working his furry magic with them,” said Chelsea. “I always tell students that Sully isn’t a service dog – he’s a therapy dog. That means his only job is to make people happy!”

From the moment Sully stepped foot in the halls of Shore Regional, he seamlessly integrated himself into the daily lives of those around him. Students and staff alike have come to cherish his presence, finding solace in his comforting presence during both joyful and difficult moments. Sully is not just a therapy dog; he is a cherished member of the Shore Regional family, spreading love and happiness wherever he goes.

On February 22nd, at a celebratory Board of Education meeting, Sully was honored for his five years of dedicated service. Amidst a backdrop of heartfelt applause, Sully received a beautiful plaque commemorating his years of loyal service, along with a special tag to mark his enduring contribution to the Shore community. The ceremony was a testament to the profound impact that Sully has had on the school and the people in it over the years. Vincent Dallicardillo, Principal at SRHS, remarked “I am extremely thankful that we can have Sully as a member of our school family. He is the most popular employee here and he is loved by the students, faculty, and staff. Just having him around brightens our day and bringing this program to Shore Regional has been a very rewarding experience.”

It was announced that Sully would be retiring this year due to a recent diagnosis of an aggressive form of cancer. As Sully prepares to bid farewell to Shore Regional, his paw prints will forever remain etched in the memories of all those whose lives he has touched. Though the halls may feel a bit emptier without his presence, Sully’s legacy of love and compassion will endure, serving as a reminder of the profound impact that a furry friend can have on an entire community. Dr Lisa English, Superintendent, said it best “As one chapter closes, another begins, and the spirit of Sully will continue to live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him.”