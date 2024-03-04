Long Branch Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program Meeting

Please be advised that there will be a public meeting for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program on March 14, at 6:00 pm at City Hall (344 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740) in the City Council Chamber. This meeting will be held to discuss funding for the CDBG. Non-profit organizations, the general public, and all others are welcome to join the meeting. We look forward to your participation, comments, and suggestions.

For more information, contact the Office of Community and Economic Development at 732-923-2043.