Special Preview March 9, of Fire & History Museum in Long Branch – City Honors Fire Department With Dedicated Museum

LONG BRANCH – The City of Long Branch is set to open the doors to its new Fire & History Museum on March 9th for fire department and history enthusiasts of all ages. Housed at the former Oliver Byron firehouse, The Long Branch Fire & History Museum will preserve Long Branch’s rich fire history and give the long-standing fire the recognition it deserves.

The Oliver Byron Hose Company No. 3 was originally formed in 1890 as the third fire station established in Long Branch. It was named after famous Broadway stage actor and Long Branch resident, Oliver D. Byron, who made a sizeable donation to the newly formed fire company in the late 19th century. Last year, the city purchased the building located in North Long Branch, or “Fishtown” as the neighborhood was formerly called.

Restoration began on the building in 2023, with special care taken to reconstruct the building based on historical images. The vibrant red exterior color, period shutters framing the windows, along with the large replicated wooden doors, pay homage to the original building and firehouses of the era. The bay and entire first floor have been renovated to welcome visitors to the museum. Work is still being done on the second floor by the Department of Public Works.

Through permanent and revolving displays, the Long Branch Fire & History Museum will collect, archive, and educate the community in an inviting and interesting environment. With programming and special events, the museum will promote fire safety and prevention, volunteerism, and careers in firefighting, as well as honor public service and those who have fallen.

The city has curated a collection of fire artifacts, apparatus and photography dating back to the late 1800’s including an 1880’s original Babcock Chemical Engine, a 1900’s Wirt & Knox Fire Department Hose Jumper and an 1890’s Fire Department Hose Wagon model “The Standard.” Each of the unique pieces are on loan from various Long Branch fire departments and residents. They have all been transplanted into their new home at 46 Atlantic Avenue and are ready for their debut as part of the new museum’s collection.

“Arthur Green, Long Branch Fire Department Historian, has played a crucial part in making the museum a realty. His knowledge of the history of the Long Branch fire department is endless and his collection of photos, equipment, and memorabilia is invaluable,” Mayor Pallone said.

To add to the overall experience, The City of Long Branch is in the process of rehabilitating and enhancing the memorial parks surrounding the building to serve as a place for residents to relax and reflect.

“This has been a labor of love, and we are honored to be able to tell the story of the Long Branch Fire Department and the important role it has played throughout our city’s rich history. We are fortunate to have such well-preserved antique equipment to showcase at the museum and we look forward to bringing the community together at the Sneak Peak on March 9th. We will have a larger grand opening later this year,” Mayor Pallone finished.

Stop by 46 Atlantic Avenue (at the corner of Ocean Boulevard) on March 9th between 3-5pm to view the vintage collection, learn more about Long Branch Fire history, munch on refreshments, listen to live music, and take home some fun fire related swag. Extra parking will be available across the street at 49 Atlantic Avenue.

The Sneak Preview is just the start of what’s to come in this unique museum. The city continues to collect photos, stories and fire company antiques. Contact Administration at 732-571-5645 if you would like to contribute to the Long Branch Fire & History Museum.

The City of Long Branch is located in Monmouth County, New Jersey. Learn more at www.longbranch.org .