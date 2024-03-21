Sea Bright Volleyball Summer League Registration

Summer Leagues Registration Soon Here We Go! March 23rd (Saturday ~12:01am) = first day of regular registration

Note: Captains from last year can register a day early, so some time slots will have teams registered already

Captains pay the entire team fee during online registration

If you want to pay by any way other than a Credit/Debit Card, reply to this email ASAP Summer League Features 10 to 11 weeks of games (minus cancellations)

All equipment provided

Discounted Limited Edition T-Shirt for all players

Free weekly post-game benefits @ Donovan’s Reef (subject to change)

Custom swag prizes for top teams

June 3 = first day of game play

August 15 = last day of game play (unless playoff game is rescheduled) Time Slot Options Each team plays the same time every week. All leagues are co-ed, no minimum gender req., unlimited roster size, with no referee fees. Monday 6:30 – 7:30 (Fun 6’s) – $450/team

Monday 7:30 – 8:30 (Fun 6’s) – $450/team

Tuesday 6:30 – 7:30 (Fun 6’s) – $450/team

Tuesday 7:30 – 8:30 (Fun 6’s) – $450/team

Wednesday 6:00 – 7:00 (Fun 6’s) – $450/team

Wednesday 7:00 – 8:30 (Competitive 4’s) – $400/team

Thursday 5:30 – 6:30 (Fun 6’s) – $450/team

Thursday 6:30 – 7:30 (Fun 6’s) – $450/team

Thursday 7:30 – 8:30 (Fun 6’s) – $450/team

Friday 5:30 – 6:30 (Fun 6’s) – $400/team – NEW!

Friday 6:30 – 7:30 (Fun 6’s) – $400/team – NEW!

Friday 7:30 – 8:30 (Fun 6’s) – $400/team – NEW! Skill Levels Each time slot has two skill levels that your captain will choose between when registering. “B” groups: 6v6 – Laughs are the primary focus. A mix of talent with some players very new to the game. Carries are generally not called.

“A” groups: 6v6 – Here to have fun but players are not new to the game. Good amount of bump, set, spike. Carries are generally called.

“BB” groups: 4v4 – A step above recreational level. Players can cover a lot of ground. Half of points end with a hit or block.

“AA” groups: 4v4 – Pretty elite play. Most points end with a hit or block. (Our Sandbox League in Highlands will have details announced soon)