Sea Bright Volleyball Summer League Registration

Summer Leagues Registration Soon
Here We Go!
- March 23rd (Saturday ~12:01am) = first day of regular registration
- Note: Captains from last year can register a day early, so some time slots will have teams registered already
- Captains pay the entire team fee during online registration
- If you want to pay by any way other than a Credit/Debit Card, reply to this email ASAP
Summer League Features
- 10 to 11 weeks of games (minus cancellations)
- All equipment provided
- Discounted Limited Edition T-Shirt for all players
- Free weekly post-game benefits @ Donovan’s Reef (subject to change)
- Custom swag prizes for top teams
- June 3 = first day of game play
- August 15 = last day of game play (unless playoff game is rescheduled)
Time Slot Options
Each team plays the same time every week. All leagues are co-ed, no minimum gender req., unlimited roster size, with no referee fees.
- Monday 6:30 – 7:30 (Fun 6’s) – $450/team
- Monday 7:30 – 8:30 (Fun 6’s) – $450/team
- Tuesday 6:30 – 7:30 (Fun 6’s) – $450/team
- Tuesday 7:30 – 8:30 (Fun 6’s) – $450/team
- Wednesday 6:00 – 7:00 (Fun 6’s) – $450/team
- Wednesday 7:00 – 8:30 (Competitive 4’s) – $400/team
- Thursday 5:30 – 6:30 (Fun 6’s) – $450/team
- Thursday 6:30 – 7:30 (Fun 6’s) – $450/team
- Thursday 7:30 – 8:30 (Fun 6’s) – $450/team
- Friday 5:30 – 6:30 (Fun 6’s) – $400/team – NEW!
- Friday 6:30 – 7:30 (Fun 6’s) – $400/team – NEW!
- Friday 7:30 – 8:30 (Fun 6’s) – $400/team – NEW!
Skill Levels
Each time slot has two skill levels that your captain will choose between when registering.
- “B” groups: 6v6 – Laughs are the primary focus. A mix of talent with some players very new to the game. Carries are generally not called.
- “A” groups: 6v6 – Here to have fun but players are not new to the game. Good amount of bump, set, spike. Carries are generally called.
- “BB” groups: 4v4 – A step above recreational level. Players can cover a lot of ground. Half of points end with a hit or block.
- “AA” groups: 4v4 – Pretty elite play. Most points end with a hit or block.
(Our Sandbox League in Highlands will have details announced soon)
