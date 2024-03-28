Craft Your Perfect Elevator Pitch at the New Jersey Health Care Networking Group’s April 10 Meeting, Open to All New Jersey Health Care Professionals.

EATONTOWN, NJ – The New Jersey Health Care Networking Group (NJHCNET), New Jersey’s largest network of health care professionals, will host their next meeting on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. The virtual meeting is free and open to all New Jersey health care professionals.

The VIP Member Spotlight for April is MoJJo Collaborative Communications, which will be delivering a presentation entitled Deliver Your Elevator Pitch Like a Pro. During this informative session, attendees will learn tips and best practices, including how to write your elevator pitch, highlighting your key products and services, and getting your audience to take action.

“In today’s competitive sales environment, busy health care professionals need a well-honed elevator pitch to get on the radar of more prospects and close more sales,” said Lisa Gallicchio, director of community relations for the group’s premier sponsor, Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services (PHHC), a Care Options for Kids Company. “This presentation offers the opportunity for attendees to create a memorable business communication message that will resonate with their target audience.”

The NJHCNET includes over 1700 members from New Jersey’s 21 counties, making it the largest free professional networking organization in New Jersey. Meeting attendees will have the opportunity to share information about their organization and connect with hundreds of other health care business professionals from all over New Jersey.

To register for the April 2024 meeting, or for additional information on corporate sponsorships and other member benefits, visit their website at www.njhcnet.com.

ABOUT THE NEW JERSEY HEALTH CARE NETWORKING GROUP (NJHCNET): Powered by Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services, a Care Options for Kids Company, the New Jersey Health Care Networking Group is a free networking organization for all New Jersey health care professionals, including those who provide ancillary products and services. Register to become a member so you can post your health care and marketing events, news, training information, and meeting locations on the NJHCNET website. Affordably priced paid memberships offer full access to the extensive NJHCNET member directory.

ABOUT PREFERRED HOME HEALTH CARE & NURSING SERVICES, A CARE OPTIONS FOR KIDS COMPANY: Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services is proud to be a part of the Care Options for Kids community. Care Options for Kids has delivered specialized clinical care for more than two decades to help children and their families live more fulfilled lives. As the leading pediatric community health care system, we provide dedicated, compassionate therapy, nursing, and support that integrates into children’s lives and creates limitless possibilities for our growing team of clinicians.

With locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming, the Care Options for Kids community offers a wide range of pediatric and adult home health services, including speech, occupational, and physical therapy, ABA therapy, nursing, family caregiver services, senior care, and school-based services. Visit them online at: https://preferredcares.com/.

ABOUT MOJJO COLLABORATIVE COMMUNICATIONS: In 2014, we came together to create an agency to focus on client partners who are making a difference in the world so we could lend our talents to building enterprises and communities that make life better for all. MoJJo began working with clients who were caring for and supporting the elderly, advancing the goals of academic medicine, launching new brands focused on wholesome foods and healthy eating, opening doors of opportunity for women and people of color in business, and fostering international understanding through educational travel. Eight years later, we proudly continue with that model. When you work with MoJJo, you work with a like-minded team of communications professionals who are invested in your success, because it is ours as well. For more information, visit: https://mojjocc.com/.