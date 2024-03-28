Long Branch Graduate Shamar Williams needs your help

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.
Shamar Williams graduated Long Branch High School in 2023 and was an outstanding football player for the Green Wave. He wanted to take his skills to the next level and attended Temple University, where he was a walk-on player. “I decided to leave Temple University because it was not the perfect fit for me. And I didn’t get a full scholarship,” said Williams.
His football ability did earn him a full scholarship to Wagner College, so he withdrew from Temple and became a player on the Seahawks squad. “I picked Wagner as I wanted to continue my sports career and education, and it’s closer to home and I received a full scholarship,” Williams said.
He also had to leave Temple University as his mom has been out of work for nearly one year, and they just couldn’t afford the $32,000 plus to attend the school in Philadelphia. Williams thought everything would work out now that he had a full scholarship to play and attend Wagner. However, Temple University will not release his transcripts without being paid what is owed.
Williams was on the Dean’s list majoring in sports management and had to pay $15,000 before Wagner could get his grades and credits. As a second semester freshman, the pressure of switching schools, worrying about his mom, and not being able to pay Temple, the financial pressure was taking its toll.
However, Williams was not going to let this situation beat him. He established his own GoFundMe page seeking the $15,000 to get his transcripts released so he could continue his education and football career. “To date, I am only in debt $7,000, thanks to the GoFundMe,” Williams said.
Ann Degnan, Assistant Business Administrator and Facilities Manager for the Long Branch Board of Education, said her husband Tom had seen the posting on social media. “My husband was so impressed with Shamar that he donated $100 and told me about him,” said Degnan.
After looking into Shamar and his situation, Degnan knew that she could also offer him some help. “Last year I won a drawing where the prize was a $1,000 student scholarship from the New Jersey School Association of School Business Officials. I knew that Shamar was now the perfect recipient for this prize,” Degnan said. So, she contacted Jason Corley, Athletic Administrator at the High School, who also personally donated to the fund, to see if she could give Williams the money.
This week Williams came back to Long Branch High School where Degnan gave the check for $1,000 to Corley who presented it to Williams. “I really wish him the best. He wants to continue his education and get a degree and play football, so hopefully this helps him achieve his goal,” said Degnan.
“I feel great with the support that I am receiving because I know that there are people in my community that care a lot for young kids who have dealings and stress with college. I have to thank Mrs. Degnan for the very kind donation and all of those who have contributed to my effort,” said Williams.
If you would like to help this young man achieve his goal of getting a sports management degree and continue his football career, his GoFundMe page is located at: For College, organized by Shamar Williams