Kushner Holds Lower Broadway Groundbreaking Ceremony

Long Branch – Lower Broadway is finally seeing some action, and when done, will be the home to $130 million mixed-use residential and retail buildings. Development, by Kushner, will begin at the site of the old Paramount Theater and Siperstein’s Paint on the corner of Second Ave. Construction will continue across Broadway where the Baronet Theater used to be, adjacent to Tony’s Auto Body and CVS Pharmacy.

“Today is the beginning of something new and beautiful for lower Broadway,” said Kushner President Nicole Kushner. “With unique buildings lining Broadway, the empty site that we stand on today is the lynchpin that will connect Pier Village with over four million visitors a season to the downtown.

The project will comprise two four-story buildings with a mix of studio, one-two, and three-bedroom homes.

Kushner spoke about bringing vitality into the city’s Lower Broadway corridor, with 299 designer rental residences and rich, upscale amenities. The amenities will include a pool, golf simulator, library, fitness center, rooftop terraces with ocean views, pet spa, social lounges, and a cafe for the general public among many others. “It will also offer many jobs to local residents,” Kushner said.

Other speakers were Senator Vin Gopal, Michael Sommer, Chief Development Officer of Kushner, and Laurrent Morali, CEO.