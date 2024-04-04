Gopal, Donlon and Peterpaul Host Irish-American Heritage Celebration

OCEAN TOWNSHIP – Dozens of residents and community leaders joined Senator Vin Gopal (D-Long Branch), Assemblywoman Margie Donlon (D-Ocean Township), and Assemblywoman Luanne Peterpaul (D-Long Branch) Thursday as they hosted a celebration of Irish-American heritage and culture at the Deal Lake Bar + Co. in Loch Arbour.
“We want to thank everyone who made this a wonderful evening recognizing the robust Irish-American community we have in Monmouth County and New Jersey,” said Senator Gopal. “We are grateful for the robust turnout amongst our community members. We are also grateful to Senator Declan J. O’Scanlon Jr. (R-Monmouth) for joining us as our keynote speaker. Special thanks to Gillian Daly and the Daly Irish Dance School dancers for their wonderful performance.”
The legislators honored LD11 residents Patrick Barrett of Ocean Township; Grace Hanlon, Fair Haven; Cristina Kocsis, Neptune City; Pamela Miller, Freehold Township; James Ramsey, Shrewsbury; Jim Schatzle, Colts Neck, and Jamie Stevens of Ocean Township. Each received a joint state Assembly-Senate proclamation recognizing their accomplishments.
“We are fortunate to have many Irish-American owned businesses enriching our quality of life here and our Legislative District 11 honorees exemplify the deep roots the Irish have in Monmouth County,” Donlon said.
“The strength of our Irish community could be seen in the huge turnout at all of the local St. Patrick’s Day celebrations we took part in throughout the month. We were welcomed everywhere we went,” said Assemblywoman Peterpaul. “The Irish are great storytellers and our honorees had great stories of perseverance and commitment to tell.”
Senator Vin Gopal, a lifelong resident of Monmouth County elected in 2018, serves as Senate Majority Conference Leader and Chair of the Senate Education Committee. Assemblywoman Dr. Margie Donlon, a practicing physician, serves on the Assembly Health and the Tourism, Gaming & the Arts Committees; Assemblywoman Luanne Peterpaul, Esq., serves on the Assembly Commerce, Economic Development & Agriculture and the Aging & Human Services Committees. They represent residents of Allenhurst, Asbury Park, Bradley Beach, Colts Neck, Deal, Eatontown, Fair Haven, Freehold Borough, Freehold Township, Interlaken, Loch Arbour, Long Branch, Neptune City, Neptune Township, Ocean Township, Red Bank, Shrewsbury Borough, Shrewsbury Township, and Tinton Falls in the State Senate and State Assembly.