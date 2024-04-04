Gopal, Donlon and Peterpaul Host Irish-American Heritage Celebration

OCEAN TOWNSHIP – Dozens of residents and community leaders joined Senator Vin Gopal (D-Long Branch), Assemblywoman Margie Donlon (D-Ocean Township), and Assemblywoman Luanne Peterpaul (D-Long Branch) Thursday as they hosted a celebration of Irish-American heritage and culture at the Deal Lake Bar + Co. in Loch Arbour.

“We want to thank everyone who made this a wonderful evening recognizing the robust Irish-American community we have in Monmouth County and New Jersey,” said Senator Gopal. “We are grateful for the robust turnout amongst our community members. We are also grateful to Senator Declan J. O’Scanlon Jr. (R-Monmouth) for joining us as our keynote speaker. Special thanks to Gillian Daly and the Daly Irish Dance School dancers for their wonderful performance.”

The legislators honored LD11 residents Patrick Barrett of Ocean Township; Grace Hanlon, Fair Haven; Cristina Kocsis, Neptune City; Pamela Miller, Freehold Township; James Ramsey, Shrewsbury; Jim Schatzle, Colts Neck, and Jamie Stevens of Ocean Township. Each received a joint state Assembly-Senate proclamation recognizing their accomplishments.