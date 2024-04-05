DINERMAN NAMED TRACK ANNOUNCER AT MONMOUTH PARK

Oceanport, N.J. – Monmouth Park Race Track has named Matt Dinerman the new track announcer for the 2024 racing season, which gets underway on Saturday, May 11.

“I’m d elighted to be joining the team at Monmouth,” said Dinerman, a 31-year-old native of California. “It’s an honor to be selected as their next voice. Monmouth is a beautiful racetrack with a large, enthusiastic fan base that supports great racing. I’m really looking forward to meeting and being a part of the community.”

Dinerman, currently the voice of Oaklawn Park, began his announcing career at the age of 22 at Emerald Downs. Before moving to Oaklawn late last year, he was the track announcer and handicapper at Golden Gate Fields for six years.

“Matt is a great addition for Monmouth Park,” said Bill Anderson, General Manager. “His accurate, spot-on calls, coupled with his enthusiasm are a great fit here in Oceanport. I’m certain he’ll add to the long list of great voices that have called Monmouth Park their home.”

Matt follows in the footsteps of Chris Griffin, Jason Beem, Frank Mirahmadi, Travis Stone and Larry Collmus, all who have been the full-time announcers at Monmouth Park for the past 30 years.

The 2024 Monmouth racing season runs through Sept. 15, after which Dinerman will take the mic at the Meadowlands for the all-turf, 10-day season in East Rutherford.