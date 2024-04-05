Long Branch starts 2024 with a big 2-0 win

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

The Long Branch High School boys’ varsity volleyball team started the 2024 season off with a big 2-0 win over Keyport High School on Wednesday, April 3. It was a Shore Conference B-North match-up with the Long Branch winning the best of three games.

In the first game, Long Branch beat Keyport 25-19. The second game was much more focused and stronger for the Green Wave as they dominated the Red Raiders 25-8. With those two wins, a third game was not necessary.

According to head coach Nemeil Navarro one of the leaders this season will be senior Christian Pereira, an outside hitter for the Green Wave who has tremendous power on his shots. He also possesses a very soft touch when needed to keep his opponents off guard.

“During the off season, Christian joined a traveling team and developed his ability to hit,” said Navarro. Last season Pereira played libero, which is where one player on the team wears a different color uniform. The player wearing this different uniform is a passing specialist and someone who can dig the ball and only plays in the back court. “Christian was our libero last year, but his hitting improvements have him striking this season.”

In the wins over Keyport, Pereira had six kills, two digs and two service points. Fellow senior Fellype Oliveira had eight kills and one block. Fernando Hernandez, junior, is one of the steady players who keeps the pace going. He had 18 assists and three digs.

Two Long Branch players had two aces each while serving. Samuel Torres Nasher, senior, and Roger Nieto, junior, were the two serving stars in the victory.

One of the officials stated that he has been covering Long Branch High School since they played in the old Westwood Ave building, and this is the first year he recalls that Long Branch has an overall skilled squad. He said in the past they would have one or two players and the rest were athletes from other sports just filling in. However, this season they have a very gifted group of players on the floor and the bench.

In their second game of the season, Long Branch faced a perennial powerhouse Christian Brothers Academy. Game one had the Colts taking a 25-19 victory. Game two was closer for the Green Wave as they lost 25-21. Those results, even though it was not a win, showed how the Long Branch team has improved.

