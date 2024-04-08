Big day for Lawrence sisters

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

On a bitter Saturday morning the Shore Regional softball team traveled to Long Branch High School to face the Green Wave in a nondivisional Shore Conference match-up. The Devils left the city with a 17-0 win and two big personal accomplishments for two players.

Sisters Riley and Dylann Lawrence had their names etched into the Blue Devils record book. Riley, a senior, entered the game with 99 career hits. “I told her that it would have to be a good clean shot to be counted as her 100th career hit,” said Dave Porta, head coach at Shore Regional. At her first at bat Riley hit a pop-up and was out. She looked a little tight and anxious as Shore had a big continent of fans on hand.

At her second at bat, Riley let a few pitches go past. She then connected on a strong throw by Bella Anechiarico, freshman pitcher for the Green Wave. That hit ended up being a solid double and getting her on that elite 100 career hit list. “She has been the heart and soul of the team since she stepped on the field as a freshman and is probably the most impactful player I have ever coached. She is not just our senior captain, she’s basically an assistant coach,” Porta said. Riley ended up with three hits on the day.

Dylann is a sophomore and entered the game with 98 career strikeouts. “She had a great game, striking out 10 Long Branch batters and threw a no hitter in the process. She should be a huge force for us on the mound this year,” added Porta.

Shawn O’Neill (no relation to author) is the head coach at Long Branch. “We have only three varsity players today as a majority of our team is away on spring break. And of those three, Tiffany Torres and Emmaleigh Raymond are senior and Bella Anechiarico is our freshman pitcher,” said O’Neill.

Shore Regional scored two runs in the first inning, seven in the second, three in the third and five in the fourth inning. NJSIAA rules allow the game to be official after four innings when a team has at least a 15-point advantage over their opponent.

“Our team is also led by Angela Christopher, junior centerfielder. She went 3-for-3 in the win over Long Branch. Angela now has 59 career hits and hopes to be our next 100 career hitter. She has a great combination of speed and power and is an all-around great athlete as she was a big part of the girls’ basketball teams 3-peat as Central Jersey Group 1 Sectional Champions,” said Porta.

Porta also wanted to recognize sophomore Olivia DeFonce, who is the number three hitter for the Blue Devils. “She hit .423 with 30 hits last year as a freshman and started off with a bang this year going 4-4 with two doubles, a triple and three runs and seven runs batted in against Long Branch,” Porta said. He added that with no slight to Riley Lawrence or Christopher, DeFonce could be one of the best all-around players to ever come out of Shore Regional. “She is such a natural talent and has such a passion for the game. She’s always the first to ask for extra reps when we hit. You could see this game means so much to her.”

Shore also has a newcomer who will assist in pitching duties. Freshman Aiden Kampf will be playing third and getting time in the circle. “She has tremendous power and bat speed and showed that going 2-for-3 with two doubles and five runs batted in against Long Branch. She’s gonna be a tough out for teams for the next four years,” said Porta.

Four other freshman have made the varsity for the Blue Devils. Grace Ascolese will be at first and Peyton Waterman with be out in center, Caroline Oliveros will be in the outfield and Kelsey Orth will get action on the infield.

“Never in my eight years as coach have we had this much talent spread out and really the hope is that it clicks and comes together to translate into wins. This team features a lineup that will have many girls playing softball in college,” added Porta.

