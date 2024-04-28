So close, but not enough for Ocean

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Saturday morning the Spartans of Ocean Township hosted the Hawks of Manchester in a nondivisional Shore Conference baseball game. There wasn’t much excitement in the game until the last two innings. Going into the top of the sixth, Ocean had a 3-2 lead. Manchester was able to plate one run and held the Spartans scoreless in the bottom half.

The seventh and final inning of regulation play had both team even at three. The Hawks exploded for four runs in the top of the seventh inning and looked as if they were easily going to win the game. H. Rusty Todd, athletic director at Ocean Township, was at the game and said anything can happen in high school baseball and the game wasn’t over.

Well Todd was nearly as predictable as Nostradamus, as the Spartans had a great bottom of the seventh inning. They had bases loaded with no outs, and Manchester walked in three runs. Ocean was down 7-6, no outs and bases loaded, unfortunately they couldn’t get those two extra runs to win the game.

Manchester improved to 4-6 overall and are 2-5 in the Shore Conference B South division. Ocean Township falls to 7-6 overall and are 5-4 in the B North division. The Spartans had three pitchers on the mound. Getting the loss was Derek Vasquez who threw 77 pitches and worked 6.1 innings. Throwing 20 pitches was Ben Robinson and only throwing four pitches to one batter was Brian Stevens.

Will Walsh had two hits, Connor Tongring and Bodhi Lettieri each had a hit for the Spartan. Robinson smacked a double, had an RBI and scored twice.

Spartans remaining schedule

4/29 host Red Bank Regional at 4:00pm

5/1 at Red Bank Regional 3:45 pm

5/3 host St. John Vianney at 3:45 pm

5/4 host St. Rose at 10:00 am

5/6 at Neptune at 3:45 pm

5/7 host Neptune at 3:45 pm

5/15 at Central Regional at 4:00 pm

5/16 host Sayreville at 4:15 pm

For additional photos please visit www.Facebook.com/TheLinkSports