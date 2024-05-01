Leah Starkey Goes Long Distance To Break Records

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Ocean Township Intermediate School eighth grader Leah Starkey has been running wild setting records. Leah, a member of the schools’ track team, is a long distance runner who has broken and set records in the 1600 and 800 meter races.

“I feel so blessed to say that this is my third year coaching track at Township of Ocean Intermediate School (TOIS), said Meghan Edson, head track coach. “My first year coaching, I went most of the season thinking Leah was in eighth grade, even though she told me multiple times she was in sixth, because of how fast, mature, and humble she was.” The coach added that Starkey never complains about a workout, does her best every practice and makes everyone around her feel like they are part of the team no matter their ability.

“I like to participate in the mile and 800 because they are long-distance events and I really enjoy running long distances,” said Starkey. Only three years as a distance runner, Starkey seriously started long distance training last summer.

When asked if she has any special routines or superstitions before a race, she said not really. “I make sure to hydrate throughout the day and to warm-up well right before the race,” said Starkey. While running long distance, she keeps focused. “I think about pacing myself and I try to remind myself to relax. I think about race strategy, but I also try to enjoy myself.”

“I feel honored to say that I have been her coach, but she is the only one that can take credit for her hard work and determination. I can’t wait to see what her future holds,” said Edson.

Logan Singleton is another of the TOIS track coaches. “As a coach, you love when you get an opportunity to be around athletes where you never need to worry about their effort, their academics, or their attitude. Every single day you know exactly what you are going to get from Leah; her absolute best,” said Singleton.

Starkey not only runs track, but also participates in cross-country, which is even longer distance. Some of those races could go anywhere from three to five miles. “It has been an honor to have coached Leah in cross country at TOIS. She is an athlete that comes around once in a coaches’ career,” said Sue Lyster cross-country coach at TOIS. “She is self-motivated and an extremely hard worker. She tackles each rep like it is the last one she will do. And she has only just begun.”

Another unique aspect about Starkey is that nobody in her family is or was a runner. It is something that she has mastered on her own. “I have fun every day at practice and at meets running with my friends, but if I had to pick one memory, I’d say beating the school track records for the mile and the 800,” said Starkey. Her times according to the coaching staff are on par with high school varsity runners.

Starkey is still just a middle school student whose favorite subject is science, food is pasta, color is light blue and TV show is Gilmore Girls. Of course, her favorite musician is Taylor Swift.