Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Sam I Am, and I’m eager to join your fam! I was found outside trying to get into a resident’s home. I just needed love and a warm place!

My shelter friends quickly noticed I had some difficulty pooping and got me on a special prescription diet that keeps me regular. I’ll feel much better eating it, and you’ll get a nice supply to start off with.

I’m the mushiest boy who only wants to curl up against you as your little spoon or sleep in your lap. Our snuggles will warm your heart and you’ll know happiness like never before – no need to leave home!

I am also FIV+. FIV stands for Feline Immunodeficiency Virus and means that my immune system is weaker than a cat without FIV. Being FIV+ does not affect my quality of life one bit. With an FIV+ cat, the most important thing is to try to avoid unnecessary stressors as well as other cats that are sick, since FIV+ cats are more likely to catch an illness if they are exposed to it.

I can potentially live with other cats as long as I don’t have access to their food. I promise you’ll never be lonely with me!