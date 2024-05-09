Blue Devils go purple in win over RBC

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

The nice things about sporting events are that it brings people together. It’s also an opportunity to shine a light on a cause, and that’s exactly what took place on Monday night in West Long Branch. The Blue Devils boys’ lacrosse team at Shore Regional High School went purple to show support for Braden Miller, who is a junior suffering from epilepsy.

All the players for the Blue Devils wore purple (the color associated with the Epilepsy Foundation) and Miller’s parents organized a fundraiser event at the game. All the money raised was donated to the Epilepsy Foundation.

Epilepsy is a “chronic noncommunicable disease of the brain that affects people of all ages” according to the World Health Organization. It is estimated that 50 million people worldwide have epilepsy, making it one of the most common neurological diseases.

Epilepsy causes unprovoked seizures that can occur at any time. These are caused by surges of abnormal and excessive electrical activity in the brain. Miller never showed any sign of the disease until last year. “I was sitting on my bed using my phone,” said Miller when his first seizure occurred. “I don’t remember anything. I just remember being in the emergency room.”

Miller plays football and lacrosse, and the 16-year-old was worried about his athletic career. “Initially, I feared my doctor would tell me I could never play football or lacrosse again,” Miller said. However, he is taking medication and is medically cleared to play.

“There are not restrictions, but plenty of changes such as taking my medications at certain times of the day and making sure I get enough sleep. I am well aware that others with epilepsy have it a lot worse than I do. That is why this game is so important to me and raising awareness,” Miller said.

His teammates, families and school are all very supportive of Miller and hoping to bring more attention to this disease that can effect anyone at any given time. “My family has been great since the initial seizure. The way the team and community have rallied for me has been incredible. All of the thought and planning that has gone into this game has been remarkable. I wouldn’t want anyone else in my corner,” added Miller.

The Epilepsy Foundation offers online first aid and awareness courses for those interested, please check out https://learn.epilepsy.com/

“Braden was diagnosed last April. His first seizure occurred while he was home with his three younger siblings, my husband and I were attending a fundraiser for his lacrosse team,” said Meghan Miller. “I am truly in awe of my son. He has met each obstacle with strength, courage and resilience. It’s a frustrating process of trial and error to find the correct medication and dosage. Every test, early morning blood draw, hospital and doctor visit, he accepts and moves on, seeking only normalcy. I am so proud of Braden.”

Meghan stated that 1 in 10 will have a seizure in their lifetime, and 1 in 26 will be diagnosed with a seizure disorder or epilepsy. The Miller’s have established a special fundraising page where they hope to collect $2,000 for the Epilepsy Foundation (currently they are halfway there). Please visit the page dedicated to Braden Miller at: https://donate.epilepsy.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.team&teamID=13964

As for the actual game, Shore Regional shutout RBC 4-0 in the first quarter. The Caseys had a 4-3 advantage in the second. The Blue Devils then had a 4-2 and 4-1 edge in the third and fourth quarters.

Brady Cooke and Tucker Malfa each had three goals and one assist for the Blue Devils. Reid Spallone scored two goals and had three assists, Lukas Villa also had two goals and one assist. Miller had a goal as did Brady McHugh, Carson Spallone, Will Turner, Brendan O’Brien. In the goal for the Blue Devils was Noah Karaban who had 10 saves.

Jackson Lu led the Caseys with three goals and one assist. Brian Vecchio had two goal, Frank Tackett and Peter Villare each had a goal in the loss. Red Bank Catholic drops to 6-9 overall.

More photos soon at www.Facebook.com/TheLinkSports