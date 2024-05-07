Pallone Applauds Additional $123.1 Million from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Replace Toxic Lead Water Lines in New Jersey

Long Branch, NJ – Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) today applauded additional funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to replace toxic lead service lines in New Jersey. New Jersey will receive $123,110,000 through the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Drinking Water State Revolving Fund to identify and replace lead pipes that deliver drinking water to New Jerseyans’ homes and businesses.

“Every American should be able to trust the water that comes from their tap, which is why removing toxic lead water lines has long been one of my top priorities in Congress. In New Jersey, too many families still receive water in their homes through these dangerous lines. Thankfully, today’s announcement continues to build on our state’s progress toward upgrading our water infrastructure by replacing these toxic water lines,” Pallone said. “As Chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee last Congress, I fought to include this funding in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law so that families don’t have to worry about being exposed to this harmful contaminant in their water. I’m glad to see that law is continuing to deliver on the promise to improve our state’s most critical infrastructure, and I’ll keep fighting to ensure that all of our communities have access to safe drinking water.”

In February, EPA announced New Jersey would receive $157 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to upgrade water infrastructure, including to replace lead service lines, address PFAS contamination, maintain adequate stormwater infrastructure to manage flood impacts from climate change, and upgrade water treatment plants.

As Chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee last Congress, Pallone included key provisions in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for drinking water infrastructure, including $15 billion for the replacement of lead water lines and $10 billion to address PFAS contamination.