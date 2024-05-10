Lady Wave flag football edges Trinity Hall, 24-23

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Tuesday night the lady Green Wave flag football team of Long Branch High School hosted and beat Trinity Hall 24-23 in a very close game. Flag football started in the Shore Conference back in 2021 as a pilot program with eight teams as a club activity. Next season, it is scheduled to be contested as a “junior varsity” sport.

Many of the girls who play on the Long Branch team are on the varsity softball, lacrosse or track teams. After their varsity practices or games, they hit the “Army” Ippolito Field at the high school for flag football practice and games.

Devron Clark is the head coach of the Green Wave squad. He was a star athlete when he was a student at Long Branch High School. He not only coaches the girls in flag football, but is the head middle school track coach, freshman boys football and basketball coach.

“We were led to victory by seniors Alayah Vincent, Leilani Andrews and Emmaleigh Raymond,” said Clark. Vincent had two interceptions and a touchdown for the Wave. Andrews ran for a touchdown, threw two touchdowns and had an interception. “Andrews was 7 of 11 passing and had 165 all-purpose yards.” Ryamond had a big 25-yard touchdown reception, leaping over two Holy Trinity defenders.

Long Branch has senior experience, but is also loaded with talented freshman, sophomores and juniors. “Giana Anechiarico, sophomore running back, had 65 all-purpose yards. Leomary Diaz-Merino, junior wide receiver, finished with three catches for 45 yards,” added Clark.

With the win, Long Branch is now 2-2 on the season. “We talk about playing with an attitude, playing the next play and playing together. Before the game I tell the girls to believe in themselves and believe in each other, and that’s exactly what these ladies did,” said Clark.

Clark also knows the team understands the value of learning a lesson from each game. “We understood the tough loss we took last week and that adversity makes you stronger when you fight through it together,” Clark said.

Next home game for the girls is May 14, and starts at 6:00 p.m.

