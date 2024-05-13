Amerigo Vespucci Society Holds Annual Memorial Service To Honor Deceased Members

BY Roberto Ferragina M.A., M.A.S.

The Amerigo Vespucci Society (AVS) of Long Branch New Jersey held its annual memorial service at Holy Trinity Church of Christ the King Parish this past Sunday, May 5th. The event, which has been held for decades, honors the deceased members of this historic organization. The Catholic mass, said in Italian, was followed by a memorial breakfast held at the AVS building on Willow Avenue in Long Branch.

Approximately fifty members and their families gathered at the mass followed by the breakfast to honor the memory of their departed brothers. AVS member and Mayor of Long Branch, John Pallone, attended the event.

AVS President Joseph Mossa stated, “it is events such as this which separates us from many other organizations. Our gravitas and commitment to our past members and our heritage is as strong today as in the past.” Among the AVS participants was fifty-year member Salvatore Ferragina who stated, “At eighty-seven years old and a native of Calabria Italy, it is special to attend a mass said in Italian where I can pray for the souls of deceased AVS members, individuals who I remember fondly as wonderful and dear friends”.

The AVS has a long history dating back to its founding members in 1875. The organization was originally established as a mutual aid society where Italian men could congregate, escape from discrimination and anti-Italianism that began during the period of large-scale Italian immigration during the late 19th century. Since that time the society members have made it a priority to assist each other and their families when there was/is no other place to turn. Today, the AVS continues to be a mutual aid society as well as a 501(c)3 organization assisting individuals and organizations in the community and providing educational scholarships. They are active in combating pervasive negative stereotyping and defamation of Italian Americans in the media and promote the extraordinary history and accomplishments of Italians and Italian-Americans. They also promote the admiration, general appreciation and love of Italy, its culture, society, arts and people. The AVS joins other local and national organizations in promoting Italophilia and combating anti-Italianism.