Local Retailers Support ALS Awareness Month in May with Special Signage and Incentives for Customers

Monmouth Beach – The month of May has been designated as National ALS Awareness Month to help raise awareness about the disease officially called Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) or “Lou Gehrig’s Disease.” A local campaign is underway in Monmouth County to support this effort and help raise funds for organizations dedicated to assisting families living with the disease, Joan Dancy and pPALS and Sinderella’s Ball.

Over fifty retail stores, beauty salons, coffee shops, restaurants and other merchants around Monmouth County are placing colorful signs on their countertops to promote ALS Month and encourage customers to make a donation. They include Booskerdoo in Monmouth Beach, CoCo Bond Salon in Shrewsbury, Cups and Cakes in Rumson, Old Bridge Check Cashing, Willow Cleaners in Little Silver, and Molly’s Public House in Englishtown. Several of these businesses are offering special incentives to customers. For a complete list of local business participating in the ALS Awareness Month program, please visit www.sinderellasball.org

All contributions will be used to help people with ALS and their families live with the disease by providing support groups, counseling services, home visits, assistive medical equipment, and direct financial support. Joan Dancy and pALS was founded in 2005 by Terry Magovern, personal assistant to Bruce Sprinsteen, to honor his late fiancée, Joan Dancy who had ALS. Sinderella’s Ball, an annual benefit concert held at the Wonder Bar in Asbury Park in December, was formed in 2013 to honor Sindy Weiner, who also lived with ALS, and has raised nearly $1 Million to date.

For more information about Joan Dancy and pALS and its services, please visit www.joandancyandpals.org. To learn more about participating in the ALS Month signage program for local business, please contact Jennifer Anderson, campaign coordinator, at janderson@workplaygive.net.