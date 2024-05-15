Shore Regional High School Rotary Club

Sophomores and Juniors Lead Spartans in Coaches Cup WinMay 15, 2024
Shore Regional Interact Club Speaks At Long Branch RotaryMay 15, 2024
Guest speaker, Kristin Encarnacion informed the Rotary Club membership that the Rotary Interact Club is the largest club at Shore Regional High School. Their 210 members help to support Send a Smile, Operation Gratitude, Reformation Food Pantry, The Jordy Foundation, and many more. They will also be sponsoring a Ted-X talk. Each of the six students present spoke of their role in the program.
Interact clubs bring
together young people ages 12-18 to develop leadership skills while discovering the power of Service Above Self. Find out how serious leadership can be seriously fun.
Connect with leaders in their community and around the world to:
Take action to make a difference in their school and community
Discover new cultures and promote international understanding
Become leaders in their schools and communities
Have fun and make new friends from around the world
The clubs organize at least two projects every year, one that helps their school or community and one that promotes international understanding. Rotary club sponsors mentor and guide Interactors as they carry out projects and develop leadership skills.