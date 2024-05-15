Shore Regional High School Rotary Club

Guest speaker, Kristin Encarnacion informed the Rotary Club membership that the Rotary Interact Club is the largest club at Shore Regional High School. Their 210 members help to support Send a Smile, Operation Gratitude, Reformation Food Pantry, The Jordy Foundation, and many more. They will also be sponsoring a Ted-X talk. Each of the six students present spoke of their role in the program.

Interact clubs bring together young people ages 12-18 to develop leadership skills while discovering the power of Service Above Self. Find out how serious leadership can be seriously fun. Connect with leaders in their community and around the world to:

Take action to make a difference in their school and community Discover new cultures and promote international understanding Become leaders in their schools and communities Have fun and make new friends from around the world