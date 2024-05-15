Shore Regional Interact Club Speaks At Long Branch Rotary

Shore Regional HS Interact Counselor Kristin Encarnacion informed the Great Long Branch Rotary Club that the school’s Rotary Interact Club is the largest with 210 members.

The club’s members help to support Send a Smile, Operation Gratitude, Reformation Food Pantry, The Jordy Foundation, and many more. They will also be sponsoring a Ted-X talk.

Six Interact Club students present spoke about their role in the program.