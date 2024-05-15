Shore Regional Interact Club Speaks At Long Branch Rotary

Shore Regional High School Rotary ClubMay 15, 2024
(L-R) RCGLB President Dave Brown, Shore Regional HS Interact Club members Meghan Chewning, Lucia Mazza Softcheck, Max Oster, Kate McLoughlin, Eleni Arvantis – club president, Samantha Klein, Rotary Interact chair Mika Hon, and Mrs. Kristen Encarnacion, Teacher of English and Shore Regional HS Interact Counselor.
Shore Regional HS Interact Counselor Kristin Encarnacion informed the Great Long Branch Rotary Club that the school’s Rotary Interact Club is the largest with 210 members.
The club’s members help to support Send a Smile, Operation Gratitude, Reformation Food Pantry, The Jordy Foundation, and many more. They will also be sponsoring a Ted-X talk.
Six Interact Club students present spoke about their role in the program.
Interact clubs bring together young people ages 12-18 to develop leadership skills while discovering the power of Service Above Self. Find out how serious leadership can be seriously fun. Connect with leaders in their community and around the world to:
Take action to make a difference in their school and community
Discover new cultures and promote international understanding
Become leaders in their schools and communities
Have fun and make new friends from around the world
The clubs organizes at least two projects every year, one that helps their school or community and one that promotes international understanding. Rotary club sponsors mentor and guide members as they carry out projects and develop leadership skills.