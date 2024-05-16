Gopal Bill Package Meant to Retain, Shore Up Volunteer First Responder Ranks Advances & a Bill to Extend In-State Tuition for Spouses, Dependents of Those in Military Service Advances

Trenton – A Senate bill package sponsored by Senator Vin Gopal aimed at recruiting and retaining volunteer first responders advanced out of the Senate Law and Public Safety Committee. Much of the language in the legislative package derives from recommendations provided in a special task force report released in December 2023 offering short- and long-term strategies and incentives for the retention and recruitment of volunteer first responders.

“Given our current shortage of volunteers, particularly volunteer firefighters, first aid and rescue members, we need to become more proactive, offering such incentives as tax credits in order to help towns maintain their first responder rosters,” said Senator Gopal (D-Monmouth). “These volunteers, ordinary citizens, are among those on the front lines during any emergency. Maintaining a robust volunteer rescue apparatus is critical to that first response, and invaluable to our towns and their residents.”

The first bill, S-2083, sponsored by Senator Gopal and Senator Kristin Corrado, would permit eligible volunteer firefighters and first aid or rescue squad members to take an additional $2,000 exemption as a deduction from gross income under the New Jersey gross income tax. The purpose of the bill is to provide an incentive for more residents to become active volunteers, and to encourage those who are already volunteering to continue their service.

The second bill, S-2386, sponsored by Senator Gopal, would establish a refundable gross income tax credit ($500 to $1,000) to provide reimbursement to eligible members of volunteer fire departments and first aid squads for the use of their personal vehicle in the performance of active duty. The purpose of the bill is to compensate volunteer first responders who use their personal vehicles to quickly respond to

The third piece of legislation, SCR82, also sponsored by Senator Gopal, and Senator Paul Moriarty, proposes a constitutional amendment that would allow municipalities to provide a partial property tax exemption for certain volunteer first responders.

If the amendment were approved by the voters, the Legislature would be required to enact a law permitting municipalities to provide a partial property tax exemption of up to 15 percent of the assessed value of a home for certain volunteer first responders. A municipality would have to pass an ordinance in order to provide the exemption.

The bills, S-2083, S-23886, and SCR 82, were released by votes of 4-0, 4-0, and of 4-0, respectively.

Trenton – The Senate Military and Veterans Affairs Committee approved legislation that would permit spouses and independents of military service members to qualify for in-state tuition in the event that service member is suddenly transferred to another state.

The legislation, sponsored by Senator Vin Gopal, would amend current law to extend the in-State tuition status to a spouse or dependent of military service members, and allow the spouse or dependent to maintain continuous enrollment at a New Jersey public institution of higher education.

“Those who serve in our military and their families deserve every accommodation we can afford,” said Senator Gopal (D-Monmouth). Extending the in-State tuition classification for spouses and dependents is one less thing that service member and their family will have to worry about should that member be suddenly relocated, and one more way we can say thank you for their service.”

Specifically, the spouse or dependent would not lose their in-state status due to a member’s relocation, provided that they were enrolled in a public college in New Jersey prior to the relocation, and that the spouse or dependent maintains continuous enrollment at the school.

The bill, S-2005, was approved by the committee by a vote of 5-0.