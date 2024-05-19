Video & Photos: Kean University 2024 Undergraduate Commencement Highlights

Kean University’s undergraduate Class of 2024 celebrated an out-of-this-world graduation with family, friends and a powerful “reality check” from commencement speaker and renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Ph.D., who encouraged the graduates to be lifelong learners.

Watch this video of highlights from the festive Undergraduate Commencement ceremony, held Thursday, May 16, at Prudential Center in Newark. Kean awarded over 2,800 bachelor’s degrees this year.

Browse downloadable photos of Kean’s Undergraduate Commencement ceremony.