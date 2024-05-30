Memorial Day Observed in Long Branch

The city held its traditional Memorial Day ceremonies beginning with observances at Fireman’s Field in Elberon, recalling those who died in the line of duty. It then moved to the West End Beach, where there was a laying of the wreath to recall those lost at sea. An observance was then held in Jerry Morgan Park, named for a Long Branch man who died fighting in the Vietnam War. The final ceremony was at City Hall, with more remembrances and reflections on the meaning of the day, including readings by Long Branch students who were chosen to read essays they had written.

David G. Brown introduced the VFW Post 2140, the Long Branch High School Civic Leadership Corp and the Long Branch Police Honor Guard posting of colors. Diane Johantgen gave her annual performance of the Star Spangled Banner, followed by The Pledge of Allegiance led by David Brown, and then an Invocation by Rev. Ray Scheming.

Mayor John Pallone told a story about Corporal Kyle Carpenter who was holding a position on a rooftop where multiple grenades were being tossed. The 21-year-old Marine threw himself on a grenade to save a fellow Marine. “His injuries were so sever that It’s hard to comprehend how he survived,” Mayor Pallone said. He spent three years at Walter Reed Hospital recovering from his injuries. “He became the youngest living recipient of the Medal of Honor.” What the Medal of Honor meant to the young Marine.

Long Branch Superintend Francisco Rodriguez introduced three students who had written essays discussing the importance of Memorial Day: Kaio Nuses, 4th grade Anastasia School, Sophia Alves Resende, Long Branch Middle School and Purvis H. White IV, junior at Long Branch High School.

Rabbi Yaakov Greenberg ended the ceremony with the Benediction.