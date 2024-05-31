Monmouth County Board of Commissioners Appoints James W. McCracken to Brookdale Community College Board of Trustees

Monmouth County, NJ – James W. McCracken, MHA, LNHA, CALA, was appointed to the Brookdale Community College Board of Trustees by the Monmouth County Board of Commissioners. His appointment marks the beginning of a four-year term ending on March 28, 2028.

With over 25 years of leadership in the senior services and government sectors in New Jersey, James W. McCracken brings a wealth of experience and a demonstrated track record of success to his new role as a trustee. His appointment by the Monmouth County Commissioners underscores their confidence in his ability to contribute to the strategic direction and governance of Brookdale Community College.

McCracken’s professional journey is marked by a commitment to organizational excellence, legislative advocacy, and stakeholder engagement. Currently serving as President & Chief Executive Officer of LeadingAge New Jersey & Delaware, McCracken oversees a statewide association of senior living and services providers. He advances state-level policies, promotes best practices, and fosters quality educational support for members. McCracken is recognized for his strategic insight and polished communication skills, adeptly engaging with key stakeholders such as industry leaders, government officials, and media partners.

Previously, McCracken held significant roles, including State Long-term Care Ombudsman in the Office of the Long-term Care Ombudsman, where he led efforts to advocate for the health, safety, and welfare of older citizens residing in long-term care facilities. His tenure as President & CEO of The House of the Good Shepherd, Inc., and as Administrator of Bristol Glen Continuing Care Retirement Community showcased his ability to drive organizational growth, streamline operations, and ensure resident and employee satisfaction.

McCracken’s commitment to advocacy and community involvement is evident through his extensive engagement in committees, associations, and civic organizations. He serves as a Board of Trustees member for the Belmar Fishing Club, contributes to the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh of the Jersey Shore, and acts as a Commissioner for the Belmar Housing Authority. Additionally, McCracken has volunteered as a firefighter and emergency medical technician (EMT), has served as council president for the Borough of Belmar, and has held various roles within the Fredon Township Committee, including the mayor, deputy mayor, and committeeman.

He has received numerous professional honors and awards, including the Award of Honor from the New Jersey Foundation on Aging, the Educator of the Year award from the New Jersey Chapter of the American College of Healthcare Administrators, and the Spirit of Hospice Public Servant of the Year from the New Jersey Hospice & Palliative Care Organization.

McCracken continues to make significant contributions to the senior services sector, embodying a steadfast dedication to enhancing the quality of life for older adults and advocating for their rights and well-being.

For more information, please contact Laura Oncea//loncea@brookdalecc.edu//732-224-2967.