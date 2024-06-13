KIDS RIDE FREE ON NY WATERWAY FERRIES THIS SUMMER SEASON

NY Waterway has announced that again this summer, kids will be able to ride free on all NY Waterway ferry routes between New Jersey and Manhattan starting Friday, July 5 and running through Labor Day, Monday, September 2. Two children, under the age of 12, will be permitted to ride free when accompanied by one, single-paying adult rider.

The ferry is a family-friendly, economical, and traffic-free way to get to the city and enjoy all the New York harbor has to offer. Soak up the sun on open air top decks and enjoy the view from the river routes. NY Waterway provides riders with free, multi-route shuttles from the Midtown terminal to popular areas and attractions throughout the city.

Several New Jersey ferry terminals offer low-cost parking, with free parking at South Amboy and at Port Liberte in Jersey City. Riders can also reach many NY Waterway ferry terminals by the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Line, NJ TRANSIT (rail & bus) and free NY Waterway buses.

Visit nywaterway.com/KidsFree for more information.

NY Waterway’s App 4.0 is available for download on the App Store & Google Play. NY Waterway ferry riders are encouraged to download the app to make it easier to access information, locate shuttles and to purchase, store and activate ferry tickets.

Get updates at 1-800-53-FERRY (7am-11am Monday thru Friday), nywaterway.com, facebook.com/nywaterway​ or twitter.com/ridetheferry.