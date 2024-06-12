Chaunci Jones and Justin Cook of Ocean Township Commit to Playing Soccer

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Several times a year high school athletes that wish to continue their playing careers in college, sign national letters of intent. Over at Ocean Township High School, two soccer players, celebrated their commitments on June 10.

Chaunci Jones plays striker and wing on the Spartans varsity soccer team. “I’ve played varsity soccer for one year. I wear number 10, after Messi,” said Jones. Lionel Messi is a world-class soccer player from Argentina, who is considered one of the best to ever play.

Before every game he listens to Lil Baby and Drake and is not superstitious or has any pre-game rituals. “My favorite memory was my first varsity goal,” said Jones. That occurred on September 11, 2023 when Ocean beat Keyport 2-0. “My worst memory was losing to Robbinsville.” That was a loss in the NJSIAA quarterfinals of Central Jersey, Group 3 tournament on October 28, 2023.

When asked what his personal accomplishments were, he said having an impact on the team. “Chaunci was a very active and dangerous player for the Spartans last season. He gave us some much needed pace and industry out wide,” said John Terlecsky, head coach.

Terlecsky added that Jones played his best soccer at the end of the season. “He had an unbelievable cross and assist against Allentown in an upset Central Jersey, Group 3 state tournament win. He was incredible, and will be missed,” said Terlecsky.

He will be playing soccer in the fall for the Gothic Knights of New Jersey City University, an NCAA Division 3 program. “I like the location and connection with the coaching staff and my future teammates,” said Jones. He will be studying business, hopes to be wearing number 10 and playing wing. “Five years from now I hope to be living a happy life and making a good amount of money.”

Some fun facts about Jones, his favorite food is Pasta, Spongebob and Spider Man are the TV show and movie he likes. His preferred quote; “Work hard and always have an open mind.”

Justin Cook has been a varsity Spartan soccer player since he was a sophomore. “I play center back and wear number 4, in honor of my favorite player Serigo Ramos,” said Cook. Ramos is a professional player from Spain.

He is not superstitious, but does like to listen to the same music, playlist and watch soccer videos before a game. His favorite memory occurred last year. “It was the bus ride out to Robbinsville,” added Cook. That was the NJSIAA CJ3 quarterfinal loss. “And my worst memory was also of that game, knowing we could have won.”

“Justin missed his sophomore season with the varsity due to an ACL tear, but came back better than ever during his junior year. We had trouble scoring goals, but Justin anchored a tough, stingy defense that had six shutouts in 16 matches,” said Terlecsky.

Even Terlecsky had thoughts on the Robbinsville game. “As the ninth seed in the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 3 state tournament, we almost upset Robbinsville in the second round, losing 1-0 in extra time against a valiant offensive juggernaut. Robbinsville went on to win the overall Group 3 title. That would be Justin’s last match as a Spartan, as he tore his ACL again, and would miss his senior year,” said Terlecsky. However, there is an upside, Cook has recovered fully and is ready to make an impact at William Patterson University.

“I will be majoring in exercise science and I hope in five years to be helping kids overcome long term injuries as a physical therapist,” said Cook.

Fun facts about Cook, he loves the color black. His food of choice is chicken and rice, watches The Office and The Miracle is his favorite movie. The quote he likes; “Become a leader, not a follower.”

