Ben Girard and William Canavan Commit to Playing Football in College

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

June 10, two senior football all-stars from Ocean Township High School celebrated their letters of national intent. They signed their documents stating that they would be continuing their football careers in the fall.

Ben Girard played outside linebacker for the Spartans. He was on varsity football for three years and the last four years has played varsity lacrosse. “In football I wear number 56 because of Lawrence Taylor (former all-pro of the NY Giants) and in lacrosse I wear number 10, for my dad,” said Girard. He is not superstitious, but does have a few game rituals. “I always tuck my shoe laces in so I don’t trip. I also like to eat a light sandwich from Jersey Mike’s.”

When he reflected on his time as a Spartan football player, his favorite memory occurred last year. “Winning the division championship in my junior year,” Girard said. That team finished 8-1 overall and was undefeated, 5-0, in the Freedom Division of the Shore Conference. His least favorite memory was when the players had to run in practice because some of the guys were horsing around.

“Ben was a three-year starter for us who was dominant at times as a senior,” said Don Klein, who was head coach of the Spartans. Klein resigned from coaching at Ocean with the most wins of any Spartan coach, and has taken the head coaching job at Shore Regional, his alma mater. “Ben plays the game with fire and passion and may be the strongest player I have ever coached. He was among the Shore Conference leaders in both sacks and tackles for losses with 11 and 26 respectively.” Girard finished the season second on the Spartan squad with 66 total tackles.

Girard is going from an Ocean Spartan to the Mules of Muhlenberg College located in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “I picked this school because it has a great Division 3 program with great opportunities. I will be pursuing a degree in business management,” said Girard. He will also be playing outside linebacker in the fall for Muhlenberg. “In five years I hope to be working a good job and making some good money.”

Leading the team this season with tackles was William Canavan with a total of 83 in nine games. “I played middle linebacker on the football team and defense on the lacrosse team,” said Canavan. He was also a three-year varsity starter in football and four in lacrosse.

“I wore number 15 in honor of my uncle who passed away,” said Canavan. He also is not superstitious. He goes to Chick-Fil-A or Brennans before every game. When he looked back on his time as a Spartan he had one favorite memory. “Beating Middletown North in overtime.” That game occurred on October 14, 2022 with Ocean taking a 34-28 win. His least favorite memory was his junior year, when their season ended with a 34-7 loss to Burlington Township in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 3. That was their only loss of the season.

“Willie is a very intelligent player who goes sideline to sideline. Willie is a hard worker who put on a lot of size and strength during his time at Ocean. He is a sure tackler and led the defense this year with 83 tackles in nine games, and had eight tackles for losses and recovered two fumbles,” said Klein.

Next season he will be playing football at Montclair State University. He will be playing linebacker for the Red and White of Montclair, who play in the NCAA Division 3, NJAC. “I picked Montclair because it felt like home. I will be working on a business degree and hope in five years to be a very successful young man,” said Canavan.