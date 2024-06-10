AVS Celebrates 131st Anniversary & Honors Member Robert M. Iamello AIA

Saturday evening, June 8th, the Amerigo Vespucci Society (AVS) of Long Branch, New Jersey celebrated their 131st anniversary, honoring fellow member Robert M. Iamello AIA as the “Man-of-the-Year”. The event was held at Breakers in Spring Lake. Over 150 people attended the event which began with a cocktail and hors d’oeuvre hour on the venue patio, facing Belmar Beach and the Atlantic Ocean.

The program included a US and Italian flag salute led by AVS member Carlo R. Brancato – Retired Major, U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. The evening included live music by Jazz Vocalist Zach Alexander, a plated three course meal with proclamations read and presented from various political offices.

AVS President Joseph Mossa stated, “The AVS is proud to say we’ve been around since 1875 and incorporated since 1893, the oldest Italian-American mutual aid society in the United States. This year we honor a fellow society member and an accomplished architect. An individual who has led by example and exemplifies what a true Italian-American is.”

The event was not short of dignitaries and elected officials. In attendance were Tonianne J. Bongiovanni – U. S. Magistrate Judge for the District of New Jersey, Albert J. Rescinio – New Jersey Superior Court Judge, U.S. Congressman Frank Pallone Jr. – District 6, New Jersey Assemblywomen Luanne M. Peterpaul – District 11, Long Branch City Councilman Mario Vieira, Ocean Township Councilman Robert V. Acerra Sr., and Monsignor Sam Sirianni of the Cathedral of St Robert Bellarmine.

The Monsignor conducted the Invocation and noted the discrimination that many Italian Americans have endured and those who rose above and accomplished great things, such as Frances Xavier Cabrini, known by many as Mother Cabrini.

Councilman Vieira spoke and noted that when he arrived in Monmouth County many years ago from Portugal it was the Italians and Italian American community that embraced and welcomed him with open arms.

Also in attendance was former National Italian American Foundation (NIAF) National Executive Director John Marino, who traveled from the D.C area to take part in the festivities. Mr. Marino noted, “The AVS is a hidden Italian American historical gem that shines as bright and authentic as it did during its founding in 1875. I was honored to attend and will be back next year.”

Anthony Cachione, who is a native of Italy and whose family owns and operates one of Italy’s most premium and boutique espresso manufacturing facilities, Caffe Castorino in Salerno Italy, stated, “My wife and I have become acquainted with the AVS over the past few years. As native Italians we wanted to experience first hand how the oldest Italian American mutual aid society honors its heritage. Traveling from Somerville, New Jersey we were not disappointed. The AVS is a special society.”

There were several highlights during the event. Mr. Iamello’s sister, Tammy Iamello-Edwards, led the champagne toast with a few words describing her brother’s genuine nature and hard work ethic, recounting stories of their childhood and upbringing. Mr. Iamello’s daughter, Marissa Iamello, gave a warm and heartfelt speech about the impact her father has had on her life.

Preceding Mr. Iamello’s acceptance of the “Man-of-the-Year” award, the society acknowledged several other AVS members and awarded them with plaques. The first award, the “Galileo Cianflone Award”, was awarded to Charles J. Uliano Esq. The second award, the “Louis Napoletano Award ” was awarded to AVS Vice President Frank J. Crupi, Esq. The third award, the “Amerigo Vespucci Society Award”, was awarded to AVS Board Member and Ocean Township Councilman Robert V. Acerra Sr. In addition, the society awarded three members with the Workmanship Award. These awards went to members Mauro Baldanza, Mike Veritas, and Joseph Sirianni. Society President Joseph Mossa stated, “we rarely give out Workmanship Awards however since the Covid pandemic these three individuals stepped up to assist the society in bringing the organization back up to speed. Their efforts and hard work are appreciated and valued.”

Robert M. Iamello AIA, who was awarded with the Amerigo Vespucci Society’s highest honor, the “Man-of-the-Year Award”, is business partners with his daughter Marissa at their firm Iamello Architectural Studio LLC where they specialize in residential and commercial architecture, design, and construction services. Mr. Iamello is a graduate of the University of Kentucky where he earned his degree in Architecture. He has worked for various firms in New York City as well as New Jersey over the years. Mr. Iamello has over half a dozen publications and has received many architectural awards during his career, including the 1999 AIA Jersey Shore Firm of the Year, the 2002 Educational Design Showcase award for the work he did at the Marlboro Early Learning Center, and the 2003 NJ ASBO New Building Design award for the work he did at the Marlboro Memorial Middle School. He has many industry affiliations and is a proud member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) – Jersey Shore Chapter, which was one of the event sponsors. The current President of AIA Jersey Shore, Mr. Jason Vico AIA, stated, “Bob and his daughter have been an extremely important part of AIA Jersey Shore. It was our pleasure to be an event sponsor and to be here in person to support a great man and accomplished Architect.”

Mr. Iamello’s passion for architecture and his love of all things Italian began, in part, when he spent his final semester studying abroad in Venice Italy. He fondly remembers long calm days sketching Venetian buildings while sitting in piazzas, sipping espresso and visually taking in the rich history and culture of his surroundings. The personal relationship with Bob’s Italian heritage began to emerge toward reality while in Venice. Growing up in West Long Branch, in a family whose roots were in the southern Italian region of Calabria and listening to the beautiful Italian language spoken regularly between his grandparents and parents, enough of the language was retained to make his first trip to Italy interesting and wanting more. He has since traveled back to Italy several times and plans to visit again in the coming years. Family has always been the core to Mr. Iamello’s value system, as his wife Diane, daughter Marissa, and son Michael can attest. As parents, Bob and Diane have always stressed the importance of family as their children and spouses continue to do with their newly created families. Bob and Diane now enjoy the blessings of three grandchildren: Kiera, Cecilia, and Adam.

As a member of the Amerigo Vespucci Society (AVS) Bob has always been, and continues to be active. He served as Sergeant of Arms for four years, has assisted with various events and projects, and has the distinct honor of being the AVS’ unofficial Barista, serving espresso to members during social hour before meetings. Most importantly, Bob values and shares a common core of Italian culture, history, ancestry, and usage of Italian language. Society President, Joseph Mossa, stated “As fellow members of the AVS we all appreciate Bob’s love of family and spending time with them, maintaining Catholic traditions, and the pleasure of eating quality meals prepared with love and dedication. Bob is often sitting with friends of his in the society discussing things he has seen, done, or experienced on his various trips to Italy over the years. We congratulate our fellow brother member on the honor of being named Amerigo Vespucci Society Man-of-the-Year! An honor well deserved!”

The AVS was originally established as a mutual aid society where Italian men could congregate, escape from discrimination and anti-Italianism that began during the period of large-scale Italian immigration during the late 19th century. Since that time the society members have made it a priority to assist each other and their families when there was/is no other place to turn. Today, the AVS continues to be a mutual aid society as well as a 501(c)3 organization assisting individuals and organizations in the community and providing educational scholarships. They are active in combating pervasive negative stereotyping and defamation of Italian Americans in the media and promote the extraordinary history and accomplishments of Italians and Italian-Americans. The AVS also promotes the admiration, general appreciation and love of Italy, its culture, society, arts and people.