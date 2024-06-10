Monmouth County Fair Dates

FREEHOLD – Mark your calendar! The dates for this year’s Monmouth County Fair have been set. Held at East Freehold Showgrounds, Kozloski Road, Freehold, the 49th Annual Monmouth County Fair runs Wednesday-Sunday, July 24-28. Hours are 4-11 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, July 24-26; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, July 27; and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday, July 28.

“The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, the Monmouth County Park System and the Monmouth County 4-H Association can’t wait to host our residents and visitors at our famous County Fair,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The Fair will have plenty of food, rides and entertainment for all our visitors. Make sure to visit MonmouthCountyFair.com for more information. We can’t wait to see you there!”

Packed with excitement, the Monmouth County Fair features live entertainment, 4-H shows & exhibits, the Park System’s exhibit Manasquan Reservoir – Nature in Your Neighborhood, opening night fireworks (weather permitting), and more. Highlights include acts such as Wallenda Productions Aerial Thrill Show; Butterfly Encounter; Bwana Jim’s Wildlife Show; Hilby the Skinny German Juggle Boy; Mutts Gone Nuts; Robinson’s Racing Pigs; Tommie Turvey’s Stunt Horses & Dogs; and more.

The Fair also features live music, rides and games. Main stage entertainment includes performances by The Counterfeiters on Wednesday night; Brian Kirk & the Jirks on Thursday night; Super Trans Am on Friday night; CC & The Boys on Saturday night; and Rock It Academy and Magnolia Street String Band on Sunday.

Those looking for thrills should be sure to check out the rides provided by Campy’s Blue Star Amusements. Rides require wri stbands. Riders can load credits onto their wristband or purchase an unlimited rides option. (Please note that rides are weather permitting.) There will also be plenty of games for fairgoers to try to win a prize.

At the heart of the Monmouth County Fair is the Home & Garden Competition. Categories include crafts, needlework, art, photography, vegetables, flowers and baked goods. Details for individual categories are available in the Home & Garden Brochure, available online at www.MonmouthCountyFair.com. This year’s competition also features an on-site native plant flower arranging competition on Friday. After judging, entries will remain on display in the Home & Garden Tent.

“The Monmouth County Fair is a can’t miss event every summer and this year is no different,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Ross F. Licitra, liaison to the Monmouth County Park System. “The Fair maintains the agricultural nature of a traditional county fair with its Home and Garden Competition, petting farm and 4-H animal shows and exhibits. There is something for everyone to enjoy at the County Fair!”

General admission to the Monmouth County Fair is $10 per adult; children 12 and under are admitted free. Veterans and active military with ID also enter for free. On Sunday, seniors 65 and older and students with ID are free. New for this year is half price admission during the first two hours of each day; 4-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday & Sunday.

Be sure to follow the Monmouth County Park System on social media. Upcoming Fair contests will be announced on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages, offering an opportunity to win admission tickets and more.

The Monmouth County Fair is presented by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners in cooperation with the Monmouth County Park System and the Monmouth County 4-H Association. For the most current information about the Monmouth County Fair, visit www.MonmouthCountyFair.com or call 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the TTY/TDD number is 711.