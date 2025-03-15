Swing for the Kids to Benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County

Jersey Shore Harley-Davidson Owners Group kicks off the 2025 riding season with a new Board Of DirectorsMarch 12, 2025
Asbury Park, NJ – March 13, 2025 – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County (BGCM) is excited to announce its 18th annual “Swing for the Kids” golf tournament, presented by Woodhaven Lumber & Millwork. The outing is set for Monday, June 23rd, at the prestigious Hollywood Golf Club in Deal, NJ.
Known for its fast play and exclusive experience, Swing for the Kids offers an elite tournament atmosphere with just 80 spots available.
“We are thrilled to return to Hollywood Golf Club for another fantastic day on the course,” said Douglas Eagles, CEO of BGCM. “The funds raised through this event create life-changing opportunities for the kids we serve, from academic enrichment to workforce readiness programs. With our membership growing by 50% last year, this support is more critical than ever.”
Golfers will enjoy a premium experience, including lunch, dinner with open bar service, a roaming beverage cart, hand-rolled cigars, a dozen golf balls, and more. This year’s Swing for the Kids is proudly sponsored by Woodhaven Lumber & Millwork, Monmouth Medical Center, and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey.
For registration and sponsorship opportunities, visit https://donorbox.org/swing-for-the-kids-2025. Questions? Contact Sandra Benedict at sandra@bgcmonmouth.org.
About Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County
Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County (BGCM) does whatever it takes to empower all young people — especially those who need us most — to achieve their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. For over 85 years, we’ve been providing safe places, caring mentors, and life-changing programs that help youth thrive. We’re the region’s leading charitable youth development organization with Club locations in Asbury Park, Long Branch, Neptune, and Red Bank, NJ, serving over 1800 young people annually. BGCM is open every weekday after school providing nutritious meals, life-skills classes, social-emotional learning, college and career prep, mentorship, and more. Explore our supportive out-of-school-time education, technology, nutritional, and athletic programs that build bright futures at www.bgcmonmouth.org and find us on Facebook, Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram @bgcmonmouth.