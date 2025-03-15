Swing for the Kids to Benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County

Asbury Park, NJ – March 13, 2025 – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County (BGCM) is excited to announce its 18th annual “Swing for the Kids” golf tournament, presented by Woodhaven Lumber & Millwork. The outing is set for Monday, June 23rd, at the prestigious Ho llywood Golf Club in Deal, NJ.

Known for its fast play and exclusive experience, Swing for the Kids offers an elite tournament atmosphere with just 80 spots available.

“We are thrilled to return to Hollywood Golf Club for another fantastic day on the course,” said Douglas Eagles, CEO of BGCM. “The funds raised through this event create life-changing opportunities for the kids we serve, from academic enrichment to workforce readiness programs. With our membership growing by 50% last year, this support is more critical than ever.”

Golfers will enjoy a premium experience, including lunch, dinner with open bar service, a roaming beverage cart, hand-rolled cigars, a dozen golf balls, and more. This year’s Swing for the Kids is proudly sponsored by Woodhaven Lumber & Millwork, Monmouth Medical Center, and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey.

For registration and sponsorship opportunities, visit https://donorbox.org/swing-for-the-kids-2025. Questions? Contact Sandra Benedict at sandra@bgcmonmouth.org.