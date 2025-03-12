Jersey Shore Harley-Davidson Owners Group kicks off the 2025 riding season with a new Board Of Directors

As the motorcycle riding season begins for 2025, the Jersey Shore Harley Owners Group (JSHOG) is announcing their new Board Of Directors. JSHOG has partnered with Shoreline Harley-Davidson Dealership, located in West Long Branch to launch a new and improved riding club, along with an event schedule to enhance the “Down The Shore” motorcycling experience.

"We want to give all Harley-Davidson enthusiasts a chance to really see the great riding opportunities all along the Jersey Shore and Pine Barrens," says Patrick Quinlan, new JSHOG Director and general HOG club member for over 29 years, "we are looking forward to a cohesive relationship with the dealership to expand our events schedule and recruit new members."

JSHOG is an organized group of riders bound by their passion for riding and commitment to serve the community. Their home base is Shoreline Harley-Davidson where they work diligently with the owners, Asa and Sandra Murray and General Manager, Seanne N. Murray, Esq. to provide a launching pad for organized day trips and overnight trips in the tri-state area.

“For over 25 years, Shoreline Harley-Davidson has been home for riders who share a passion for the road and camaraderie.” quoted Asa and Sandra Murray in a welcome statement, “We are excited to continue supporting JSHOG as they usher in a new era of leadership and experiences that celebrate the freedom and tradition of Harley-Davidson riding.”

As Director, Patrick Quinlan has created for the first time ever, an incentive program for all JSHOG members. All members will receive 10% off all merchandise at the Shoreline location (excluding serial numbered items), 20% off all in-house labor for those who attend and sign in to the monthly meeting, and an earn-as-you-go participation program where members receive points towards a larger percentage off merchandise as they attend more rides and events.

After an overhaul of Board Members, they also welcome Dan Fiorito, Assistant Director, Kim Donnelly, Secretary, Joanne Fiorito, Treasurer, Tom Conoshenti, Head Road Captain, Alan Magyar, Club Photographer, Megan Quinlan, Activities Director, Paul Sabatini, Membership Coordinator, Bill Blakely, Safety Officer and Quartermaster, Mark Fadeusiu.

Shoreline Harley-Davidson and JSHOG invites the entire community, motorcyclists and friends, to their St. Patrick’s Day Open House on Saturday, March 15th, 2025 at the Dealership located at 136 Monmouth Road, in West Long Branch. All attendees are invited to enjoy live music, BBQ style food and refreshments, special green-themed merchandise discounts, shamrock scavenger hunt, discounts and raffles all day long. Stop by between 12 noon and 2 PM as the JSHOG hosts their Pot Of Gold Raffle where attendees receive shamrock beads and a mystery key to be used on a locked chest to see if their key works to uncover the motorcycle themed gifts inside.