Local Obituaries

Larry Golubov, 85, of Spring Lake, passed away on Monday, March 3rd, 2025, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Larry was born in Perth Amboy to his parents, Abraham and Helen Golubov. He was a resident of Monmouth County and relocated to different states across the country before settling in Spring Lake.

Larry was well loved by all who knew him and offered great comfort in his quiet and strong-willed demeanor. He was known for his signature smirk and good sense of humor.

He worked in various positions for the ARC of Monmouth where he enjoyed his work and never complained.

He enjoyed travelling with his family across the country visiting many national landmarks. He also enjoyed photography. Larry loved dogs and was the caretaker of the family pets.

He will be dearly missed.

Larry is predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his siblings, Joseph Golubov, Charron Wishnick, and Linda Lamela; his beloved nieces and nephews, Lia Lamela, Sari Lamela, Ari Golubov, Adam Zimmerman, Jeff Zimmerman, Aimee Shamie, Jodi Juliano, and Gina Gradone.

Funeral services were Thursday, March 6th, 12:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Burial to follow in Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry’s memory to the ARC of Monmouth; arcofmonmouth.org or Monmouth County SPCA; monmouthcountyspca.org.

Katherine (Zenko) Keszler, aged 101, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 18, 2025, in West Long Branch, NJ, due to age-related health complications. Born on May 31, 1923, in New Brunswick, NJ, to Sophie and Michael Zenko, Katherine lived a life marked by love, care, and community spirit.

In 1947, Katherine married Geza ‘Guy’ Keszler, and together they built a warm, loving home in Central New Jersey where they raised six children. After the passing of her husband in 2002 and her firstborn son, Alan, in 2019, Katherine continued to be the family’s cornerstone, providing unwavering support and love.

Katherine’s legacy includes a successful career where she owned and operated several businesses including a tavern in South River, a small market in Morgan, and the White Oak Market in Seaside Park. She also dedicated part of her life to education, teaching in the 1960s before retiring in 1986.

Beyond her professional life, Katherine cherished her time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, often seen humming to them as she rocked them in her arms. Her home was the hub for holidays and family gatherings, a testament to her role as a beloved matriarch.

She leaves behind a loving family: her daughter-in-law Lynn Keszler; son Michael and his wife Debbie; daughter Kathy Mostowy and her husband Walter; sons Roger and his wife Sharon, Robert and his wife Joan, and Ronald and his wife Betsy; along with 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.

A service to celebrate Katherine’s life will be held at the Lutheran Church of the Reformation, 992 Broadway, West Long Branch, NJ, on Saturday, March 15 at 3 pm. The Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch, NJ, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation Of America, 290 Turnpike Road, Suite 5-315, Westborough, Maryland 01581 Web: https://myasthenia.givevirtuous.org/donate/donation-form or the American Cancer Society, 2310 Rt. 34 Suite 1D, Manasquan, New Jersey 08736 Web: https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html, organizations that held a special place in her heart. Katherine’s kindness, dedication to her family, and community involvement will be deeply missed and forever cherished by those who knew her.

Surviving is her husband, Ron Roussell; three children, Crystal Beckwith, Jillian Ribeiro and Ron Roussell; her parents, Ruth and Joseph Gervolino; her three brothers, Joseph Gervolino, James and his wife Allison Gervolino and John and his wife Susan Gervolino.

She was the owner and operator of Body Basics Massage a business that she founded and was very proud of. Dana enjoyed skiing and had skied all over the world. She also was an avid scuba diver, diving throughout the Caribbean Islands. Dana also loved to rock climb, climbing in Utah, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Maryland. In later years, Dana took up wood working and loved to carve animal sculptures.

Tito’s legacy of love, laughter, and kindness will forever be cherished and remembered by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made via Zelle to Maribel Hernandez at 732-642-9094, to support the family during this difficult time. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.

Tito is survived by his loving wife, Maribel Hernandez; daughters, Alexis Melendez and Jessica Benitez; grandchildren, Arianna Young, Mickael Fleming, Gianna Benitez, Alexandria Fleming, and Aria Fleming; and siblings, Danny Hernandez, Maurice Hernandez, Isabel Hernandez, and Ann Lynch; adopted son Miguel Rodriguez and nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Esteban Fernandez Hernandez and Hattie Barker, and his son, Prince Hernandez.

Tito’s home was a hub of activity, particularly on Sundays when he hosted football viewing parties, and weekends were reserved for spirited domino games that lasted into the night. His love for music also shone through his hobby as a DJ, a joy he shared during family gatherings.

Known for his golden heart and generous spirit, Tito was always ready to help those in need. He possessed a remarkable sense of humor and a passion for life that was contagious. His culinary skills were unparalleled, especially famous for his corn ice cream, and he took great joy in gardening, often sharing the produce from his vegetable garden with family and friends.

Tito dedicated many years to his career as a mason tender with the union Local 79, where he was respected for his hard work and commitment. His faith played a pivotal role in his life, and he was a devoted member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, where he formed lasting bonds with his spiritual brothers and sisters.

Esteban Fernandez Hernandez Jr. , affectionately known as Tito, passed away on February 17, 2025, at the age of 65 in Long Branch, New Jersey. Born on January 29, 1960, in Youngstown, Ohio, Tito grew into a man of deep faith and boundless love for his family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 9th from 1pm – 5pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home. Located at 26 S. Holmdel Road, in Holmdel NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, March 10 th at 10am at St. Benedicts Church, located at 165 Bethany Road, in Holmdel NJ. Entombment will follow at the Holmdel Mausoleum in the Holmdel Cemetery.

She is survived by her cherished partner, Lance and her three children Theresa, Lisa, and Ann Marie, her brother Norberto, three grandchildren Priscilla, Felipe, Tiana, and her grand dog Beno.

Aida loved her peaceful fulfilling life that she shared with Lance in their beautiful home. She loved organizing, decorating, music, and dancing. She never missed the opportunity to brighten the days of her family and friends by sending them cards for all occasions. She was very beautiful, loving, loyal, and caring to those who knew her. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, dining out, and traveling.

Aida was born in Santurce, Puerto Rico on September 4th, 1946 to Carmen and Ramiro Melendez. Her family moved to Brooklyn, New York in 1950 where she was raised along with her two brothers William and Norberto. She graduated from Sarah J Hale High School. She continued living in Brooklyn where she raised her family. She worked for Century 21 Department Store as Sales Associate for 30 plus years. Afterwards, she retired and moved to Matawan with her beloved Lance in 2007.

On Tuesday March 4 th , 2025 Aida T. Schilizzi, 78, of Matawan, NJ went home to Heaven to be with the Lord and her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 Web: http://www.stjude.org/ , a cause dear to Tone’s heart. The family would like to thank the Damiano Funeral Home for their compassionate assistance during this difficult time. Tone’s legacy of laughter, generosity and love will forever be remembered by all who were fortunate enough to know him.

Tone is survived by his partner of many years Jolene Hartmann, his children Anthony Mincieli Jr and Lara Brody, Joseph and Janine Mincieli, Debbie and Michael Levinson, Robert and Wendy Mincieli and Shannon Mincieli and his brother Andrew Mincieli. His large family growing to include 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dominic and Margaret Mincieli, his brother Eugene Mincieli, and his wife, Anne Mincieli.

He was the epitome of a charming and energetic soul, always seen as the life of the party. Tone was a family-oriented man, a father figure to many, and his big personality left a lasting impression on everyone he met. His hobbies included golf, spending quality time with his family and his love for walking and training his beloved dog, Maggie.

Tone was a self-employed plumber, a profession through which he not only showcased his expertise but also his generosity and willingness to help others. His career allowed him to form countless cherished relations within the community.

The scent of Paul Sebastian and the voice that said, “This is me, is that you?” is how we will affectionately remember Anthony Joseph Mincieli, Sr. who passed away peacefully at home on February 26, 2025, in West Long Branch, New Jersey, at the age of 85. Born on March 20, 1939, in The Bronx, NY, he was a long-standing resident of Long Branch, NJ, where he lived for 60 years.

Carolyn Elizabeth Holland (née Harrison), aged 87, passed away on February 20, 2025, in Neptune, New Jersey, the town where she was born on May 20, 1937. Carolyn is remembered for her vibrant and encouraging spirit, always ready with a kind word for those around her. Her dedication to her family was profound and deeply felt by all who knew her.

Carolyn attended Brielle Elementary School and graduated from Manasquan High School before continuing her education at Asbury Park Business College. In the 1960s, Carolyn embarked on a notable career as a secretary in New York City, working with prestigious organizations such as Macmillian Publishing, Foote Cone and Belding Advertisement Agency, and The Office of Communication of the United Church of Christ. It was during her time in New York that she had the honor of meeting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a meeting that occurred just months before his tragic assassination.

Beyond her professional achievements, Carolyn cherished her personal time engaging in hobbies like bike riding, reading, and watching classic movies. These simple pleasures brought great joy to her life and those she shared them with.

Carolyn leaves behind her son, Geoffrey Warren Holland (Terry), and her grandchildren, Teron Clayton (Ciarra), Brianna, and Cassandra Holland. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Elizabeth Harrison, her sisters Gloria Morton, Wilma Vassell, and Betty Roach, and her brothers Harold White and Robert Harrison.

Services to honor Carolyn’s life were held on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch, New Jersey. Carolyn’s life and legacy will be remembered fondly by all who knew her, as a beacon of light and love in the lives of her family and friends.

Gail “Bunny” Kuhl, 89, of Holmdel, died on Friday, February 28, 2025.

Bunny was born and raised on Staten Island to the late Molly and Ray Birdsall. She was a graduate of Curtis High School and went on to receive her degree from the Fashion Institute of Technology. Her 63-year marriage to her beloved husband began in 1957 and three children followed shortly thereafter. They moved to Holmdel in 1979, where they have resided since.

Bunny was a sweet, caring person who made friends wherever she went. She enjoyed gardening, antiquing and sewing, and in her earlier years was a rockhound for her lapidary, jewelry design and jewelry making interests. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She is predeceased by her husband Herbert Kuhl, her parents, her daughter Diane, and her brother David “Buddy” Birdsall.

Bunny is survived by her daughter Gail, her son David, and five grandchildren: Zachary, Olivia, Jessica, Emily, and Niklas.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, March 8 from 10am – 1:30pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ. A funeral home service will be offered at 1:30pm. Entombment will follow at Holmdel Mausoleum, Holmdel, NJ.

Sharon E. Schwartz (Jalinski) of Long Branch, New Jersey, passed away on February 15th, 2025 at the age of 69. Born on January 18th, 1956, in Englewood, New Jersey. She was a graduate of NVRHS – Demarest and furthered her education earning a BA in Political Science at Ramapo College. Among other achievements, Sharon had a long career with Page American and NYNEX, as well as being a First Class Girl Scout, which helped to shape and strengthen her while making lifelong friendships. A caring wife, mother, and friend. Sharon’s life will go on in the memory of the lives she touched, and her return to God, who always guided her heart.

Sharon was as loving as she was kind, and a friend to everyone that had the pleasure to meet her. She moved through life with unmatched intelligence, strength, and dignity. Even in the face of adversity, she was patient and persistent, and her heart remained open to all.

Her greatest joys in life were raising her daughter Colleen, and being with the love of her life, her husband Courtland, whom she cherished deeply. She was a wise teacher, patient guide, and caring friend to all those she surrounded.

Sharon was a cherished wife and a devoted mother. Her family was her world. She extended her warmth to her beloved nieces and nephews, family and friends too numerous to count, all of whom were fortunate enough to share in her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Colleen Jalinski; her brother, Bill Jalinski and his wife Marilyn; and her sister, Cathy Jalinski.

Visitation for Sharon was held on February 23, 2025 at Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch, New Jersey.

Sharon leaves behind an indelible mark on this world because she loved well and completely. She knew the true value of a life well lived, and knew in her heart that she would always have a home in the arms of the lord. She leaves behind a trail of light within all those she touched who are forever brighter for it. Sharon’s life was a bright light to many, and she will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by all.

Kathleen “Kathy” McCue passed away on February 13, 2025, in Voorhees, NJ, at the age of 71. Born on February 1, 1954 in Jacksonville, Florida, she spent her formative years in Long Branch and attended St. Jerome’s Roman Catholic Church School in West Long Branch; later graduating from Long Branch High School.

Kathy was known for her strong and loving nature, deeply rooted in her faith as a devoted Christian. Her life was a testament to her beliefs, showing immense devotion to her family, including her daughter Sally Rosado, and her beloved twin grandchildren, Chloe and Demetri Rosado. Kathy also shared a profound love for her siblings, Thomas McCue, Patricia McCue Levy, Anne Schepers, and Jane Lehman, who survive her along with their families. Her legacy of love and devotion will live on through her family and all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vincent and Mary McCue and sister’s Mary Lynn McCue and Carolyn McCue Osmo.

Kathy’s life was enriched by her love for music, dance, and her many cherished cats. Kathy found great joy in decorating her home with vibrant colors and charm, creating a warm and welcoming environment for all who visited. She embraced every opportunity for adventures with her grandchildren which brought much joy and laughter into her life.

Visitation will be held on Friday, In lieu of flowers, and in honoring Kathy's compassionate spirit, memorial donations may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), P.O. Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297 or through the web at https://www.nami.org/.

George Constantinou of Eatontown passed away at the age of 88 on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

George was born in Piraeus, Greece to Xenophon and Parthenopi Constantinou. His childhood was spent in Piraeus and the island of Lemnos, where his family had roots.

George emigrated to the United States with his parents and siblings at the age of 20 settling in Queens, NY. While living in New York City, George worked and learned drafting skills and earned his Bachelor of Science in Physics from The City College of New York. Upon completing his degree, he moved to New Jersey to work as an engineer for the Department of Defense at Fort Monmouth Army Base (CECOM, DISA) retiring after 46 years in 2008. His work took him on trips around the country and Europe, and he valued the friendships he formed during his career.

During his second visit back to Greece in 1970, he attended a family wedding where he met his future bride, Anastasia. They wed the following summer in Kavala, Greece and settled in Eatontown where they raised their family.

George was an active member of the community and involved in several organizations. A proud member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church since the 1970s, he volunteered for Greek festivals and participated in the local AHEPA chapter as a member and President. He was devoted to the Pan-Lemnian Association Hephaestus and its mission for over 50 years and was proud to serve as President. George emphasized the value of education to his family. He served on the Board of Education of Monmouth Regional High School and awarded both his daughters’ high school diplomas. He had an unwavering support for his children’s educational pursuits.

Besides his community involvement, George invested his free time nurturing his family relationships around the world. Even when loved ones lived far, he was committed to keeping in touch with his phone calls and never forgot a name day. He relished visits with his large extended family. He loved gardening and enjoyed tending to his vegetable garden in the summer months. Sundays after church were spent listening to his Greek record collection and reading the New York Times. He enjoyed traveling to Greece with Anastasia, especially after his retirement when he could spend many months there. He enjoyed his wife’s cooking, especially sweets- his grandchildren affectionately called him the “cookie monster.”

He is survived by his wife of 53 years Anastasia; daughters, Maro “Smaro” and husband Constantine, Pamela “Parthenopi” Papadopoulos and husband William; four grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Rallis Spandonidis and Stavros Spandonidis; sister-in-law Beth Spandonidis; nieces, Lefkothea Malapetsas (Taso), Parthenopi Maria Xenakis, Smaro Spandonidis, and Dimitra Spandonidis; nephew Kirk Xenakis (Yvette); and several grandnieces and grandnephews. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sister Jo-Ann Xenakis, brother Theodore Constantinou, and brother-in-law Stratis Xenakis.

The family is grateful for George’s caregiver, Alice Asantewaa, for her tireless kindness and care.

Visitation was on Wednesday at St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Burial will follow at church cemetery in Neptune. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests that donations be made to the charity of choice.

Conrad J. Dilger, Jr., 78, of Long Branch, passed away on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

He was born in Long Branch and lived in West Long Branch before moving to Monmouth Beach.

Conrad spent 30+ years on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, both holding a seat, as well as the title of Senior Vice President between Jefferies Group, Inc., and Lawrence Helfant & Company.

Conrad lived for his wife, Virginia, and his three girls. He provided a welcome home not only for his family, but his friends, neighbors, and even his children’s faint acquaintances. No matter your time at the Dilger residence, you left with a laugh and a memory, many of which are still circulating today, further cementing what a legend Conrad is and always will be – Because legends never fade away. Family vacations, family birthdays, family dinners, everything was a celebration when he was around. Sometimes over the top, always above and beyond. Conrad always gave 200% of whatever he was able to provide to those he cared for most. He cherished holidays, silly traditions and anything sweet that had a cherry on top.

Conrad’s ability to make anyone and everyone laugh was truly his greatest gift of all. Just spending five minutes within his presence you could feel the room’s energy light up. He created a feeling you wanted to be a part of, a joke you wanted to be in on, and a party you wanted to be invited to. To approach everything in life with a sense of humor, and a charisma that would charm us all, was an inspiration. He was rich in life in so many ways outside of material possessions, a true personality that leaves behind a legendary legacy.

He was a communicant of St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church in West End, Long Branch. He was predeceased by his wife, Virginia Dilger and his parents, Conrad and Theresa Dilger. Surviving are his daughters, Melissa, Christine and Ashley; brother, Thomas Dilger and 2 grandchildren, Rhodes and Redford.

Visiting was Thursday at the Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road in Oakhurst, Ocean Township. Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 am Friday at St. Michael's Church in West End, Long Branch. Burial will follow at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport.

Ethel N. Piancone, 84, of Ocean Township, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2025 surrounded by her loving family.

Ethel was born in Neptune and lived much of her life in Neptune and Interlaken before moving to Cedar Village in Ocean Township. She was a proud and active member of her community, and anyone who had the privilege of knowing her knows just how much she loved to be surrounded by her family and friends. Ethel wasn’t just a mother—she was a mother to all, opening her heart and her home to everyone, no matter who they were or where they came from. She had a rare gift for making people feel like they belonged, and no one ever left her house hungry or without a smile on their face.

Her love of cooking and baking was legendary, and many of us remember those Sunday afternoons, known fondly as “pasta club,” when Ethel would gather her loved ones together for a meal. It didn’t matter if you were an old friend or someone new to the family—everyone was welcome, and no one ever left hungry. The warmth in her home was not just in the food she served, but in the love that filled the room. She was also the family birthday cake designer, making intricately beautiful and equally delicious cakes for all of her grandchildren.

Ethel was also incredibly strong, and that strength was felt in everything she did. Along with her husband, John, and their children, Ethel worked tirelessly to build a successful family business—J Piancone’s Italian Specialty Shop Bakery and Restaurant in Bradley Beach. She dedicated herself to her family and to the work that brought them all together. A big thanks to Ethel’s friendly personality, customers quickly became regulars to fast friends. Her work ethic was unmatched, and she instilled those same values of hard work, dedication, and love in her children and grandchildren.

Family was everything to Ethel, and she not only cherished her immediate family but also held dear her close ties to her and John’s family in Italy. She kept those traditions alive, always making sure to stay connected with relatives in Italy and passing down memories, customs and recipes that her family will carry with them forever.

The simplest of life’s pleasures brought the most joy to Ethel. A great cup of coffee. An Italian dessert. A great hot dog. Spoiling her grandchildren. Cooking and spending time with loved ones.

Ethel was also a dedicated caregiver. For many years, she lovingly cared for her husband, John, in ways that showed her deep devotion and selflessness. She gave so much of herself to those she loved, without ever asking for anything in return. She cared for countless friends and animals over the years – her home was always open and a safe haven for all.

Outside of her family, Ethel was a true social butterfly. She was always at the heart of gatherings, from dinner parties to card games. She had a gift for planning and making every occasion feel special. Her presence in Cedar Village was well known—she was active in her community and brought people together in ways that few could. Ethel was also a dedicated communicant of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church in Asbury Park.

Above all, Ethel was a positive force in the lives of those who knew her. She never spoke ill of anyone, always looking for the good in people and offering a kind word to anyone in need. She had an optimism and hope that was contagious, and even in the toughest of times, Ethel was the person you turned to for strength and encouragement.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, John; her son, Charles “Chip” Piancone; her sister, Betty Poland; and her brother, William Hutchinson.

Ethel is survived by her children: John “Rick” Piancone and his wife Cindy; Donna Piancone-Connor and her husband Joseph; and Anna Cooper and her husband Joseph; along with her daughter-in-law, Janette Piancone. She is also survived by her brothers, John Hutchinson and Michael Hutchinson; eight cherished grandchildren, Francesca Crowley (and her husband Sean), Charles Piancone (and his wife Erica), Jake Connor (and his wife Lily), AJ Piancone, Gabriella Connor, Julia Piancone, Jane Cooper, and Joseph Cooper; and two great-grandchildren, Ryan Michelle Crowley and Theodore Connor.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 pm on Thursday at the Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Friday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Asbury Park. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Neptune. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fulfill Food Bank or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Ethel’s passing leaves a hole in our hearts, but we take comfort in knowing that her love and her spirit live on in all of us. She was a mother, a grandmother, a friend, and a mentor, and her impact on this world will never be forgotten. Her legacy lives on through her children, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren, and all those whose lives she touched.