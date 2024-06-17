Expanding Pre-K Availability Through Public-Private Partnerships

By Vin Gopal

To give our kids the best future possible, we need to put them on the right road to learning as early as possible.

High-quality Pre-K programs can improve children’s educational future and influence their achievements as adults. New Jersey is already a national leader in early childhood education due to its strong standards and policies. By expanding access to preschool, New Jersey will become the most comprehensive and robust preschool expansion model in the country, according to the National Institute for Early Education Research.

Governor Murphy has proposed expansion of full-day, high-quality preschool to all three- and four-year-old children in the state in a “mixed-use” model that relies on public school and private preschool partnerships to provide universal preschool. Currently, the state is providing pre-K for approximately 1 in 3 of New Jersey’s 210,000 eligible students. By giving children access to Pre-K, we set our students up for success and provide short- and long-term economic benefits for their families and communities.

Some private preschool programs, however, are unable to participate because they don’t meet all of the state regulations and standards even though they are well-established with successful preschool track records that span decades. Some only offer partial day programs where the state calls for a full day, for example, or they have bathrooms that are not located in the right place under current state standards.

In the Senate Education Committee we are exploring ways to expand the availability of Pre-K expansion grants by making the “mixed-use” program more flexible to provide universal preschool across the entire state.

We recently heard comments from educators, including Dr. Lisa Goldey, the Superintendent of Schools in Tinton Falls, about the barriers the district faces in trying to steer the district toward Pre-K expansion for three-and four-year-olds from Tinton Falls and Shrewsbury Township under the current state guidelines. One example, Tinton Falls would face a $500,000 increase in personnel cost to increase Pre-K programs to the six hours a day required under current guidelines.

The state’s standards would also require many experienced staff members at established Pre-K programs to obtain new certifications, which can be costly and time consuming. Dr. Goldey noted that several staff members at Pre-K providers in Tinton Falls are willing to complete the required education to obtain additional certifications, but they can’t afford the cost of additional classes.

We also heard from Noel Worthington, the director of Wesley Nursery School, a non-profit in Oakhurst that has been educating early learners, ages 2 ½- to 5- years-old, since 1984. While licensed by the NJ Department of Children and Families and already following the proper protocol, the state’s rigid requirements would prevent Wesley’s staff from adapting their programs to meet individual student needs. One size does not fit all and we need to make sure the NJ Preschool Expansion Program gives families options when choosing what is best for their child.

Without partnerships with private Pre-K providers, school districts that want to give their youngest pupils access to preschool may have to build new preschools or renovate existing space. Either way it’s more expensive than joining with private partners that already have the facilities and the faculty.

The Senate Education Committee is considering a number of areas for improvements in the regulations: the length of day and space requirements for three and four-year-olds; curriculum as it relates to current private preschool providers; creating paths to certification for staff, and addressing transportation requirements and costs.

The “mixed-use” model works, but we can make it work a lot better for more children and their families, as well as for property tax payers. There is much at stake because by investing in preschool education, we are investing in our youth and in the future prosperity of our state.

###

First elected in 2018, Senator Vin Gopal is a lifelong resident of Monmouth County. Senator Gopal chairs the Senate Education Committee and serves as Senate Majority Conference Leader. He represents residents of Asbury Park, Allenhurst, Bradley Beach, Colts Neck, Deal, Eatontown, Fair Haven, Freehold, Freehold Township, Interlaken, Loch Arbor, Long Branch, Neptune City, Neptune Township, Ocean Township, Red Bank, Shrewsbury, Shrewsbury Township and Tinton Falls in the State Senate.