ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: PALLONE DEMANDS TRANSPARENCY FROM AMTRAK

LONG BRANCH, NJ – Congressman Frank Pallone Jr. today expressed his frustration with Amtrak’s ongoing service disruptions, declaring “enough is enough.” Pallone highlighted the appalling weeks commuters have faced, including the latest suspension of service to and from New York Penn Station due to more problems with 100-year-old overhead wires, causing chaos for thousands.

Last night, on a call with Amtrak’s CEO Stephen Gardner, Pallone emphasized the significant federal investments Congress has made to ensure reliable train service along the Northeast Corridor and demanded immediate action from Amtrak. “My constituents deserve better,” he said. “Despite billions allocated for infrastructure upgrades, Amtrak’s response has lacked immediate solutions.”

“Amtrak must prioritize funds to improve performance and prevent future delays,” Pallone urged. “I am demanding that Amtrak’s CEO provide weekly reports on the overdue repairs of these century-old wires and other infrastructure improvements to ensure transparency and accountability. These disruptions must end now.”