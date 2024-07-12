By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

West Long Branch – A few weeks back, Angela Teeple, co-founder of All In Athletes, was doing a pod cast with Val Barnaby of E.S.S.A. Sports Training. They were talking about what it takes to be a champion and Teeple stated that she hoped to hold symposium next year. “Val told me why wait. Let’s do it now,” Teeple said.

Less than a month later over 275 athletes and coaches from various high schools in Monmouth County gathered at Shore Regional High School on July 8, for The Champion Mindset Symposium, which Teeple hopes to be the first of many.

Teeple was a field hockey player at Shore Regional during her high school career and had 23-years’ experience coaching high school field hockey. When she retired from education and coaching, her dream was to start an inspirational apparel company. However, that dream quickly evolved into a non-profit organization that focuses on transforming the athletic experience by empowering athletes with essential mental fitness skills.

“I was a little worried that when we put this together so quickly our turnout might be light. I was wrong, as we have nearly 300 athletes, coaches and parents here tonight,” said Teeple. Shore Regional High School hosted the symposium that had Kenny Pickett, quarterback from the Philadelphia Eagles as the special guest speaker with four other highly regarded coaches and players speaking with the large crowd. “We also have a roundtable discussion with six current college athletes.”

Speaking first was Barnaby, a former Division 1 football star at Rutgers University who also played in the NFL. Currently, Val Barnaby owns and operates E.S.S.A. Sports Training located in Tinton Falls. “I started my company solely on this notion, live in the moment and work for your future,” said Barnaby. E.S.S.A. stands for Explosive, Strength, Speed, Agility which are aspects of every sport. “We tend to run away from hard, it’s in our nature. What are we going to do about it as athletes?”

Barnaby spoke about resilience and purpose. “You need to stop making excuses for doing the little things, because they add up, if you want to be successful in sports and in life, you need to work for it,” said Barnaby. He told the audience that when he started playing football at Rutgers, the coaches changed his position. “I never played football with my hand on the turf, I was a linebacker. But as soon as I got to Rutgers, they changed my position to defensive end. I had to learn quickly how to adjust to the game. If I didn’t have the right mindset, I never would have been successful.”

When he was a young football player one of his coaches had given him a poem to read, it was called “The Bottom Line & Mindset of a Champion.” Here is a part of what he read to those in attendance. “Excuses are for losers. Those who take responsibility for their actions are the real winners in life. Winners meet life’s challenges head on, knowing there are no guarantees,” Barnaby said.

Kenny Pickett was the next speaker. He was a 4-year starting quarterback at Ocean Township High School who went on to play quarterback at the University of Pittsburg. While at Pitt, he broke all the records that were previously held by Dan Marino, who is in the NFL Hall of Fame as the quarterback of the Miami Dolphins. Pickett had 12,303 passing yards and 81 throwing touchdowns as a Panther. He also holds the school record of 16 games throwing 300-yards and five game with 400-yards.

His final year at Pitt he was one of four considered for the Heisman Memorial Trophy and was then selected in the first round of the NFL draft by the Pittsburg Steelers. Pickett has played two seasons with the Steelers and this season will be on the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I remember telling people when I was in fifth grade, sixth grade, that I would be playing Division 1, and that I would be in the NFL. Many didn’t believe me or thought I was a little bit crazy,” said Pickett. But he chased his dream, and he worked hard to achieve it. He stated that preparation and having a good mindset is fundamental in success. Part of having a positive mental attitude is not allowing doubters to corrupt your training and your game according to Pickett. “The world has enough doubters. Coaches, family members, if you turn your mind around and try and prove them right and what they believe in you, you’ll be in a more positive mindset.”

“I’ve been in plenty of big games, where we have the two-minute drill. I don’t think too much, because it’s all the preparation I had leading up to the week and before that. I’m never trying to psych myself up or get myself too worked up, because I put so many hours in to get to that point, I’m just out there playing. The preparation is so key to becoming successful at your game,” said Pickett. When the symposium was over, Pickett spent as much time that was needed signing autographs and football cleats.

Another of the keynote speakers was Dan Garrett, head football coach at Kean University. Garrett grew up in Clifton and played linebacker for his high school. He attended Montclair State and played on the Red Hawks defensive squad. After graduation he played professionally for the Nuremberg Rams of the German Football League, and then the Trenton Lighting of the Indoor Professional Football League. In 2006, he was hired as head coach at Kean, where he still leads the Cougar team.

“I sat here listening to all the speakers today, and I’m not too old to learn something from them,” said Garrett. Social media, with all the good things that come with it, also has some negative issues according to the coach. “The problem is everyone thinks they are Division 1 material or playing at a professional level.”

Garrett said that there is no better vehicle than sports to teach life lessons and how to deal with the gravity of situations. “Life and sports will beat you down. If you fall eight times, get up nine,” said Garrett. Talking about competitive pressure, Garrett does not want his team playing to the level of our opponent. “I want them to play at a level that is better than the one they train at,” Garrett said.

Successful athletes and individuals all have certain characteristics. “Self-disciple is very important. The choices you make now, impact your life. Act the way you want to become and know that you are not entitled to anything. You have to work for it,” said Garrett. He also said that in his program he is demanding, but not demeaning. “Take the easy way now and it will be harder later. Take the harder path now and it will be easier later.”

Bobby Timinski, head coach of the Woodbridge High School girls basketball team also had a personal inspirational message. He was a 1,000-point scorer at both St. Joe’s of Metuchen and Colonia High School, and the seventh all-time leading scorer at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire. His message was about family and pressures of performing.

“When I played well, it was a happy household. When I played poorly, we walked on eggshells,” said Timinski. Those pressures and high expectations took a toll on his life, as he became an alcoholic. “It took me a long time to realize that I needed help. Surrendering equals strength. Asking for help is one of the strongest things you can do.”

Timinski also had advice for coaches. “It’s important that you coach the team you have, not the team you wish you had,” said Timinski.

Kayla Richardson, a graduate of Monmouth University, was part of the women’s basketball program. She was a graduate of Middletown South where she scored 1,171 points. As a senior she averaged 15 points and 11 rebounds per-game.

At Monmouth University she had two strong years to start. “Then I suffered a number of injuries that had me missing my entire junior season,” said Richardson. She had to have a strong mental attitude as the injuries could have ended many athletes careers. She spoke from her heart and experience, telling those in attendance that obstacles will be on their path, but to stay strong and focused.

“The Champion Mindset Symposium was a home run. We had 300 athletes, coaches and parents locked in to hear our speaker’s stories and listen to our panel of competing athletes in college,” said Teeple. Injuries, recovery, resilience, consistency, culture and hard work were all covered. “As founder of All In Athletes, I am proud of how far we have come. We are starting conversations and connecting athletes in the Shore Conference. We are educating and empowering the sports community on the importance of prioritizing their mental health in athletics.”

Participating in the round table of athletes were; Jaelyne Matthews a recent Rutgers University commit for football, Julian Young a football player at Colby College, Lily Santi of St. Joes University field hockey, Ani Kozak of the Princeton University woman ice hockey team, Rylee Drahos of the University of Rochester women’s basketball team, and Ava Chiarella of Rutgers soccer.