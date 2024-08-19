Monmouth Medical Center Hiring Event

Join us in our SeaBreeze Cafe on August 19th from 2 to 5 p.m. for an In-Person Interview Day to learn about RN, Unit Nurse Leader and CCT positions on multiple shifts available on our Medical-Surgical Units. CCT, RN and Patient Sitter positions also available with our Nursing Float Pool. Learn about the positions and departments, and have an on-the-spot interview with a hiring manager.