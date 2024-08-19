Local Obituaries

“Gym teacher, coach, mentor, philosopher, and local activist, Edward Patrick Kelly, aged 78, passed into the great mystery of death on August 7, 2024. A man of immense passion and kindness, Edward left a lasting impact on everyone he met.

His greatest joy came from his family and from being a devoted husband to his wife, Linda, a dedicated and involved father to his two sons, Sean and Brian, a loving father-in-law to Diana, and, closest to his heart, an unparalleled “Pop Pop” to his cherished grandchildren, Magnus-Aodhan and Lilith-Haisley Kelly. Edward’s grandchildren were the light of his life, and he theirs; his patience, love, and boundless energy made every moment with him a treasure.

Edward was a man of deep intellect and diverse interests—whether he was biking, painting, walking, spending time with his family, or exploring the art museums of New York City, he embraced life with unmatched vigor. His belief that “death is not the end” reflects his indomitable spirit and readiness for whatever comes next in the cosmic journey.

His influence will continue to ripple through the lives of those who knew him, inspiring courage, compassion, and the belief that we are all part of something greater.”

Fran Barbara Stein (née Guminak), aged 81, passed away on August 13, 2024, in Long Branch, New Jersey. Born on August 18, 1942, in Bayonne, New Jersey, Fran was known for her gracious giving, beloved personality, loyalty, sincerity, and warmth.

Fran was a dedicated Federal employee for nearly 33 years working initially for the Department of the Navy in Bayonne, and later for the Department of the Army at Fort Monmouth and the Pentagon in Washington, DC. At the Pentagon, she was a vital member of a special unit tasked with preparing contingency plans for nations worldwide. Her exemplary service earned her numerous awards and citations for outstanding performance. She retired in 1995.

Outside of her professional life, Fran was a faithful attendee at St. Michael’s Church in West Long Branch, New Jersey. She had a passion for baking, particularly known for her cookies, and took great pride in her role as a homemaker.

Fran is survived by her husband, Hal, and a loving extended family of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her mother, Frances, in 1984, and her brother, John, in 2023.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 19, 2024 at 10:00 am at St. Michael’s Church, 800 Ocean Avenue in Long Branch followed by the entombment at Holy Name Cemetery in Jersey City. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

Gerald Goldsmith, 75, of West Long Branch, NJ passed away July 23, surrounded by his loving family.

Better known as Gerry, he was born in Brooklyn, NY and raised both in Brooklyn and the Bronx. A smart kid and hard worker, he achieved good recognition through high school and earned a bachelor’s degree from Columbia University, College of Engineering, before graduating with a Degree in Podiatric Medicine from the New York College of Podiatric Medicine.

His world became incredible the moment he met the love of his life, Linda in high school in the Bronx. After high school and college, they married and enjoyed 53 years together. In addition to the loving marriage, they worked together side by side in their podiatric practice of 38+years serving the West Long Branch community and expanding their friendships with the fantastic patients that so fortunately encountered Gerald’s bedside ma

nner and Linda’s charm. Never looking at the clock and wanting to get a complete history and hearing about every activity of kids and grandkids or the family vacations, the medical practice was more of a friendly catch-up. And if the practice didn’t seem like enough, he wanted to help the elderly community in Monmouth County serving those at multiple nursing homes almost every night for 30 years.

Gerald’s joy was striving to give to his children, Michael and Amy, everything that he could. Whether it was bedtime stories/good night songs, helping with homework, practic

ing sports, watching favorite programs, or taking the family on vacations to the Concord in the Catskills, Wildwood, Disney, or a surprise Broadway show, the love showed in the smallest of gestures. The smiles on family photos and movies could take you back to the experience of those loving moments. Fast forwarding through high-school and college graduations and the pride of his children achieving as adults in their own fields made him the proudest man on earth.

Gerry’s single greatest hobby was sharing every free moment with his family, especially Linda who some could say both were attached at the hip to each other. Anyone who met them could recognize what soulmates meant. Gerry loved listening to ballads and other love songs and whisper to Linda: “they wrote that about us.” and take each other for a little spin of dancing with his head on her shoulder. Love was always in his heart, and you could feel the warmth as he shared it with you.

And the shame in life is fragileness. Health cutting short the medical practice not being able to retire properly with the conversations of his friends who were secondarily patients. Not getting the golden years that apparently are not promised to everyone. Fighting incredibly against a disgusting disease that never went into slumber for even a moment. Always having to fight for 8 long years in active treatment, but always still the kind sweet loving man that could light up a room. And anyone who knew him, he wore his heart on his sleeve and was willing to cry and bear hug anyone.

Gerry is survived by his family and friends. If you knew him whether for 50 years or 5 minutes, you were his friend because he had an open heart for everyone he came across. Keep your heart open to the possibility of love and friendship.

Thank you to the countless medical professionals and staff at the various facilities specifically, Hackensack University Medical Center – John Theurer Cancer Center, Monmouth Medical Center BBR2 and BBR4, and Monmouth Hematology – Vantage Point.

Services for Gerry were privately held.

Gerry kept private the last 8 years, so any remembrances via card or online would be appreciated so he and his family can feel the kindness come back full circle, and that this community was everything that he loved. The family asks that any donations be made in his memory to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation or the American Cancer Society, to end these terrible diseases. For messages of condolences, please visit the page of tributes at wbhfh.com

Gerry – We love you and will always miss you! The world lost a righteous soul on earth. Going to miss those hugs and smiles.

David Daniel Tennant, beloved husband to the late Aileen Looney and loving father to Andrew, Brendan and Siobhan, died peacefully Friday 9 August 2024 at the age of 86 at Jersey Shore Medical Center with his family at his side.

David was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, on September 1, 1937, the first of David and Elizabeth Tennant’s four children. His parents had emigrated to the United States from Scotland in the 1920s and David took immense pride in his Scottish heritage. As a child, he visited Glasgow and Edinburgh every summer. He attended Henry Snyder High School and also studied at Saint Peter’s Prep, and worshiped every Sunday at Sacred Heart Parish Church.

In his youth, he cultivated passions for sports and the arts, immersing himself in jazz, especially the music of Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Ray Charles and Frank Sinatra. He was a regular at Birdland on West 52nd St. When he wasn’t listening to the music that would become the soundtrack to his life, David was watching and playing sports. In high school, he was an all-county first baseman and his team’s MVP. His love of baseball and proficiency with public transportation led him to spend his weekends riding the trains to the Polo Grounds, Yankee Stadium and Ebbets Field. Never a follower, as a kid he cheered not for any of the teams in the area, but instead developed into a fan of Detroit’s teams: the Lions, Tigers and Red Wings. Bobby Layne, Al Kaline and Gordie Howe were his heroes.

David studied U.S. history at Rutgers—and remained a history buff—and then served in the United States Army, at Fort Dix, and during the Bay of Pigs crisis at Fort Monmouth. David had a passion for hard work and was fascinated by the world of public transportation—so it made perfect sense that he would build a career with the Port Authority. For forty years, he worked for the PA, rising from laborer on a track gang, to motorman, all the way up to Train Master in the towers and retiring in 2002 as a conductor.

In the fall of 1963, David met Aileen Looney of Dublin, Ireland, who just six months earlier had moved, by herself, to the United States. It was the beginning of a 60-year romance. They were married on August 26, 1967, at Our Lady of the Wayside Church, in Bluebell, a Dublin suburb. Soon they were back in the United States, living in Hazlet, New Jersey, and starting their family. Eventually, he and Aileen would have three children: Andrew, Brendan and Siobhan. David would dedicate himself to raising them, alongside Aileen. It was the great adventure of his life. He worked tirelessly to support his family, taking on extra shifts, never declining overtime opportunities, which made it possible to send the children to Catholic schools. But he still found the time to be there for all the important—and not so important—moments in their lives. He missed nothing, not because he felt obligated to be present, but because it made him happy.

After his children left home to attend college, David found a way to continue caring for others, volunteering with Monmouth County ARC, where he and Aileen worked with the physically and mentally challenged. For nearly 25 years, they delivered bread weekly to the less fortunate at the Bayshore Food Pantry. Through it all, David’s faith was his foundation. For half a century, he was a loyal communicant of St. Benedict Parish in Holmdel, attending daily masses and rosary readings with Aileen.

David spent time at virtually every hockey rink, soccer field, basketball court, baseball field and horse farm in the Northeast, logging thousands of miles on the Turnpike and Parkway, 287 and 95, across Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey to see his kids’ and then his grandkids’ competitions. He also visited many of the pantheons of pro sports, including Wrigley Field, Fenway Park and the Montreal Forum, typically to see his favorite teams in action. In adulthood, they were the New Jersey Devils, New York Giants and Seton Hall Pirates. He had season tickets to the Devils and Giants for more than 30 years—and he was fortunate enough to see them win seven championships combined since 1986. His baseball team, The Mets, of course, who haven’t won any championships since 1986. Sadly for his children and grandchildren, David passed on to them his passion for the Mets.

David was a walker. Most weekdays, he would walk for miles, alone, at beaches and on boardwalks up and down the Shore. He loved walking the St. Mary’s waterfront in Black Rock, Connecticut. He walked to the library, alone, where he would immerse himself in American history, from Stephen Ambrose or Gary Wills. On Saturday mornings, though, he never walked alone, cheering with Aileen for Liverpool, and also Celtic. At home, he enjoyed Jeopardy—where his knowledge of the past made him unbeatable—and playing his old albums, loudly, on his 1957 phonograph, often to the consternation of his “bride.”

As a Scots-American, David never shied away from donning the kilt and sporran—and he was loyal and loving to his extended family back in the old country, as well as his brothers and sister in the United States. He traveled widely, here in North America and abroad, highlighted by a trip to the Holy Land for his 50th wedding anniversary. He loved his grandchildren Declan, Breac, Saoirse and Roan—and he loved animals, especially his rescue dogs Killian, Dublin, Shannon, Ronan and Molly.

David was a master listener—as Aileen’s husband, he had no choice—but after patiently waiting to chime in on a topic, he would typically deliver the witty last word. He was sarcastic and funny; kind and compassionate; warm and sympathetic to the less fortunate; courageous and strong; dignified and devoted to his faith and community; and he was unfailingly kind to anyone in need. It was the simple things that made him genuinely happy. A good hot dog. A slice of New Haven pizza. A proper Guinness or “fresh” Stella. The time he spent with his family. David was a caring and giving soul. He was everyone’s favorite Dad.

He is predeceased by his devoted wife of 55 years, Aileen; his parents David and Elizabeth; his brother James; his sister-in-law Maureen; his brother-in-law Louis DellaTorre; and his son-in-law Douglas Drewry. David is survived by his son Andrew and daughter-in-law Mary, of Fairfield, CT, his son Brendan and daughter-in-law Susan of Springfield, N.J., his daughter Siobhan Drewry of Neptune, N.J.; his siblings Richard Tennant of Troy, N.Y., and Eleanor DellaTorre of North Bergen, N.J.; and his beloved grandchildren Declan, Breac, Saoirse and Roan.

David’s story will be told and we will celebrate Big D’s life at Visitation Friday August 16 from 4pm – 8pm at Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, August 17 at 10am at St. Benedict Church, Holmdel, NJ.

David and his family wish to thank the many doctors and nurses who cared for him at Yale Smilow Cancer Center in New Haven, CT, especially Dr. Jill Lacy and her team, plus the doctors and nurses at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, NJ and Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, NJ.

In lieu of traditional remembrances, David’s family asks with gratitude that donations in his name be made to his favorite causes: The V Foundation for Cancer Research (www.V.org), the Monmouth County SPCA (www.monmouthcountyspca.org), or The ARC of Monmouth (www.arcofmonmouth.org).

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Joyce Tober, who departed from this life on the 7th of August, 2024, at the venerable age of 81. Born on January 22, 1943, Joyce was a lifelong resident of Long Branch, New Jersey, and her departure marks the end of an era in the hearts of all who knew her.

Joyce’s presence was a beacon of light and warmth in her community, and her memory will be enshrined in the hearts of her loved ones and friends. Guided by her enduring spirit and deep-seated kindness, she made an indelible impact on those around her.

She is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband, Harry J. Tober, Jr.; her sons and daughters-in-law, Tito and Pam Oliveras, John and Luciana Oliveras; her grandchildren and their spouses, Samantha and Brian, Elizabeth and Gregory, Isaiah, Lucy, Carissa and Heather; her great-grandchildren, Caleb, Harper, Ella, Layla, Brielle, Tyler, McKenzie, Laciee, Cameron and Aunbriee.

In the spirit of Joyce’s giving nature, the family suggests that those wishing to honor her memory do so by embodying the compassion and generosity that were the hallmarks of her life.

Joyce’s legacy is one of love, family, and community service. Her family takes solace in the joy she brought to their lives and the knowledge that her spirit will continue to guide them. May she rest in peace. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Joyce’s honor to the Monmouth County SPCA by visiting https://monmouthcountyspca.org/ or by mail to 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07740.

Colin Michael Truax, aged 36, of Ocean Township, NJ, passed away on August 4, 2024. Born on August 21, 1987, in Long Branch, NJ, Colin was the beloved son to Charles and Rosemary Truax. He was the big brother to his sister Giana Truax and was a beloved Uncle to his niece Ariana Villafuerte who he adored.

Colin graduated from Ocean Township High School, and continued his education by earning an Associate’s Degree from Brookdale Community College. He also studied at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. Colin’s professional life was marked by his last position in the hydroponics industry, where he was involved in the manufacturing of organic strawberries and tomatoes. He was proud of becoming a certified forklift operator and valued the skills he gained.

A star athlete, his young life was a game of innings and outs, home runs, stolen bases, slap shots to the net in hockey, to which he played with vigor and passion. A prolific writer, poet and artist, his adult life was filled with many deep thoughtful articles and poems.

Colin’s personal life was filled with love for Family, sharing close bonds with his grandparents Cosmo and Domenica Renzella, Doris, Charles, and Rae Truax, all of whom preceded him in death. He also had a special connection with his Uncle Rich Renzella and the Family pets, Tony and Cleo.

Remembered for his smile and humor, Colin made a lasting impact on everyone around him. He is survived by his parents, sister Giana, niece Ariana, and Uncle Rich.

His life and memory will be celebrated by all who knew him, leaving a legacy of joy and community spirit.

